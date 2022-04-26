Nomura : Declares Year-end Dividend Payment(PDF 113KB)

Nomura Declares Year-end Dividend Payment
Tokyo, April 26, 2022-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced that it has declared a dividend of 14 yen per share to shareholders of record as of the end of March 2022. The dividend will be paid on June 1, 2022.
Cash Dividends
|
FY2021/22 Q4
|
Recent dividend forecast
|
FY2020/21 Q4
|
Record date
|
March 31, 2022
|
-
|
March 31, 2021
|
Dividend per share
|
Y14.0
|
-
|
Y15.0
|
Total dividends
|
Y42,254 million
|
-
|
Y45,953 million
|
Payment date
|
June 1, 2022
|
-
|
June 1, 2021
|
Source of dividends
|
Retained earnings
|
-
|
Retained earnings
Recent dividends
|
Q2
|
Q4
|
Annual dividend
|
FY2019/20
|
Y15.0
|
Y5.0
|
Y20.0
|
FY2020/21
|
Y20.0
|
Y15.0
|
Y35.0
|
FY2021/22
|
Y8.0
|
Y14.0
|
Y22.0
ends
Nomura
Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.
Disclaimer
Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 06:09:05 UTC.