Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nomura Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/26 02:00:00 am EDT
504.40 JPY   -0.65%
02:11aNOMURA : Financial Summary - Year ended March 31, 2022(PDF 260KB)
PU
02:11aNOMURA : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results(PDF 330KB)
PU
02:11aNOMURA : Declares Year-end Dividend Payment(PDF 113KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nomura : Declares Year-end Dividend Payment(PDF 113KB)

04/26/2022 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

Nomura Declares Year-end Dividend Payment

Tokyo, April 26, 2022-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced that it has declared a dividend of 14 yen per share to shareholders of record as of the end of March 2022. The dividend will be paid on June 1, 2022.

Cash Dividends

FY2021/22 Q4

Recent dividend forecast

FY2020/21 Q4

Record date

March 31, 2022

-

March 31, 2021

Dividend per share

Y14.0

-

Y15.0

Total dividends

Y42,254 million

-

Y45,953 million

Payment date

June 1, 2022

-

June 1, 2021

Source of dividends

Retained earnings

-

Retained earnings

Recent dividends

Q2

Q4

Annual dividend

FY2019/20

Y15.0

Y5.0

Y20.0

FY2020/21

Y20.0

Y15.0

Y35.0

FY2021/22

Y8.0

Y14.0

Y22.0

ends

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 06:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
02:11aNOMURA : Financial Summary - Year ended March 31, 2022(PDF 260KB)
PU
02:11aNOMURA : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results(PDF 330KB)
PU
02:11aNOMURA : Declares Year-end Dividend Payment(PDF 113KB)
PU
02:11aNOMURA : Approves Share Buyback Program(PDF 116KB)
PU
02:11aNOMURA : to Grant Restricted Stock Units (RSUs)(PDF 114KB)
PU
02:10aNOMURA : Tops R&I Fund Award 2022 with 16 Awards(PDF 181KB)
PU
02:07aJapan's Nomura swings to Q4 net profit
RE
04/25NOMURA : Determines to Submit Shelf Registration Statement
PU
04/22Chinese Shares End Mixed; Two Shenzhen Debutants Post Mixed Results
MT
04/22Nomura Cuts China Growth Forecast to 3.9% on Lockdowns
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 387 B 10 863 M 10 863 M
Net income 2022 183 B 1 433 M 1 433 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,56x
Yield 2022 4,51%
Capitalization 1 532 B 12 002 M 12 002 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 26 402
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 507,70 JPY
Average target price 584,80 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Okuda President, Group CEO & Director
Takumi Kitamura CFO, Chief Administration Officer & Head-IR
Koji Nagai Executive Officer
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Tomoyuki Teraguchi Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.1.20%12 002
MORGAN STANLEY-13.36%148 817
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-16.40%133 277
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-15.98%108 058
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-27.19%52 052
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-12.31%24 501