Nomura : Declares Year-end Dividend Payment(PDF 113KB)

News Release

Nomura Declares Year-end Dividend Payment

Tokyo, April 26, 2022-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced that it has declared a dividend of 14 yen per share to shareholders of record as of the end of March 2022. The dividend will be paid on June 1, 2022.

Cash Dividends

FY2021/22 Q4 Recent dividend forecast FY2020/21 Q4 Record date March 31, 2022 - March 31, 2021 Dividend per share Y14.0 - Y15.0 Total dividends Y42,254 million - Y45,953 million Payment date June 1, 2022 - June 1, 2021 Source of dividends Retained earnings - Retained earnings

Recent dividends

Q2 Q4 Annual dividend FY2019/20 Y15.0 Y5.0 Y20.0 FY2020/21 Y20.0 Y15.0 Y35.0 FY2021/22 Y8.0 Y14.0 Y22.0

ends

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.