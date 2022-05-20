Nomura : Determines to Make Disposition of Treasury Shares as Stock Award

Tokyo, May 19, 2022 - Nomura Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") today announced that its Executive Management Board has determined to make a disposition of treasury stock as outlined below (the "Decision")1 .

1 Allotment of the disposition of treasury stock to each of the Company's directors and executive officers is in accordance with the decision made by the Compensation Committee.

1. Purpose of Disposition of Treasury Stock

As the Company announced in "Nomura to Grant Restricted Stock Units (RSUs)" issued on April 26, 2022, the Company has determined to grant Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) based on the RSU plan (the "Plan") for directors, executive officers, and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Allottees") as deferred compensation using the Company's treasury stock.

Under this Plan, in principle, after the expiration of a deferral period determined beforehand by the Company, the Company will dispose of and allot treasury stock in a number corresponding to the number of RSUs granted to each Allottee which number is determined beforehand by the Company, by having the Allottees make a contribution in kind to the Company of monetary compensation claims granted to the Allottees.

The allotment date for the disposition of treasury stock under the Decision corresponds to the above-mentioned deferral period and is generally a date that is approximately one, two or three years from the date of the Decision, respectively, for RSU No.29 to No.31. As for certain overseas employees who are subject to remuneration regulations in Europe, the allotment date is a date that is approximately four, five, six or seven years from the date of the Decision, respectively, for RSU No.32 to No.35.

2. Number of Shares to Be Allotted and Allottees

Shares to Be Allotted to Directors and Executive Officers of the Company

Directors and Executive Officers

(Excluding Outside Directors) Number of Allottees Number of Shares to Be Allotted RSU No.29 8 254,300 RSU No.30 8 253,500 RSU No.31 8 253,300

Shares to Be Allotted to Employees, Etc.

Employees of the Company Directors, Executive Officers, and

Employees of the Company's

Subsidiaries, Etc. Number of Allottees Number of Shares to Be Allotted Number of Allottees Number of Shares to Be Allotted RSU No.29 24 80,300 2,161 31,148,700 RSU No.30 24 79,800 2,161 31,074,300 RSU No.31 24 79,400 2,168 31,170,800 RSU No.32 0 0 274 3,664,400 RSU No.33 0 0 94 1,652,800 RSU No.34 0 0 7 172,800 RSU No.35 0 0 7 172,600

(Note) The number of shares to be allotted above is based on the assumption that all monetary compensation claims to be granted to the Allottees in accordance with the Plan are contributed. The actual amount of monetary compensation claims to be contributed in kind will be calculated by deducting a certain amount to be granted in cash, the amount of which will be determined in consideration of withholding to be made by the Company with respect to the Plan based on each country's tax regulations, from the amount of such monetary compensation claims, and hence the number of shares to be actually allotted is expected to decrease from the above numbers. In addition, the number of shares to be allotted is an estimated number at this point, and, if the Allottee's continuous service is terminated prior to vesting date due to his/her own reasons, or any other certain events arise, the number of shares to be allotted may decrease without subscription of the Company's shares.

3. Summary of Disposition of Treasury Stock

RSU No.29 RSU No.30 RSU No.31 1. Payment Period April 20, 2023 to

May 19, 2023 April 20, 2024 to

May 19, 2024 April 20, 2025 to

May 19, 2025 2. Class and Number of Shares to be Disposed 31,483,300 shares of common stock of the Company 31,407,600 shares of common stock of the Company 31,503,500 shares of common stock of the Company 3. Disposition Price 479 yen per share 4. Total Amount of Disposition Price 15,080,500,700 yen 15,044,240,400 yen 15,090,176,500 yen 5. Assets to be Contributed Assets to be Contributed: assets other than cash (contribution-in-kind)

Description of Assets: monetary compensation claims granted by the Company pursuant to the Decision Value of Assets to be Contributed:

15,080,500,700 yen

(price per share is equivalent to the disposition price) Value of Assets to be Contributed:

15,044,240,400 yen

(price per share is equivalent to the disposition price) Value of Assets to be Contributed:

15,090,176,500 yen

(price per share is equivalent to the disposition price) 6. Method of Disposition To be allotted as a stock award to the Allottees listed in 8 below 7. Method of Performance of Contribution Through a contribution in kind of monetary compensation claims 8. Allottee and Number Total of 2,193 Directors, Executive Officers, and employees, etc., of the Company and its subsidiaries Total of 2,193 Directors, Executive Officers, and employees, etc., of the Company and its subsidiaries Total of 2,200 Directors, Executive Officers, and employees, etc., of the Company and its subsidiaries 9. Other Each Item above shall be subject to the effectiveness of the shelf registration statement and filing of the supplemental document to the shelf registration statement under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

RSU No.32 RSU No.33 RSU No.34 RSU No.35 1. Payment Period April 20, 2026 to

May 19, 2026 April 20, 2027 to

May 19, 2027 April 20, 2028 to

May 19, 2028 April 20, 2029 to

May 19, 2029 2. Class and Number of Shares to be Disposed 3,664,400 shares of common stock of the Company 1,652,800 shares of common stock of the Company 172,800 shares of common stock of the Company 172,600 shares of common stock of the Company 3. Disposition Price 479 yen per share 4. Total Amount of Disposition Price 1,755,247,600 yen 791,691,200 yen 82,771,200 yen 82,675,400 yen 5. Assets to be Contributed Assets to be Contributed: assets other than cash (contribution-in-kind)

Description of Assets: monetary compensation claims granted by the Company pursuant to the Decision Value of Assets to be Contributed:

1,755,247,600 yen

(price per share is equivalent to the disposition price) Value of Assets to be Contributed:

791,691,200 yen

(price per share is equivalent to the disposition price) Value of Assets to be Contributed:

82,771,200 yen

(price per share is equivalent to the disposition price) Value of Assets to be Contributed:

82,675,400 yen

(price per share is equivalent to the disposition price) 6. Method of Disposition To be allotted as a stock award to the Allottees listed in 8 below 7. Method of Performance of Contribution Through a contribution in kind of monetary compensation claims 8. Allottee and Number Total of 274 Employees of the Company and Directors, Executive Officers, and employees, etc., of the Company's subsidiaries Total of 94 Employees of the Company and Directors, Executive Officers, and employees, etc., of the Company's subsidiaries Total of 7 Employees of the Company and Directors, Executive Officers, and employees, etc., of the Company's subsidiaries Total of 7 Employees of the Company and Directors, Executive Officers, and employees, etc., of the Company's subsidiaries

When the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company increases or decreases as a result of reverse stock split, stock split, or allotment of stock without contribution, etc., the number of shares to be disposed (including the number of shares to be allotted stated in "2. Number of Shares to be Allotted and Allottees" above) and the disposition price, etc., listed above could be reasonably adjusted according to the ratio of stock split, etc.

4. Calculation Basis of Disposition Price and Its Specific Content

Disposition price of the disposition of treasury stock based on the Decision is 479 yen, which is the closing price (rounded up into yen) of shares of common stock of the Company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange as of the business day immediately preceding the date of the Decision (May 18, 2022). The reason to adopt the closing price of such date is that the Company has determined that, in the circumstance where the shares of common stock of the Company are listed and no special condition exists that shows an impossibility to depend on the latest stock price, such stock price is a reasonable one, which reflects corporate performance and market's supply/demand circumstance and excludes arbitrariness, and does not fall under an offering at a favorable price.