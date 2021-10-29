Nomura Enhances Global Risk Management(PDF 305KB)

Nomura Enhances Global Risk Management

Tokyo, October 29, 2021-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced it has established a Board Risk Committee comprising outside directors and a non-executive director.

Following an incident in the US in March this year that resulted in a significant loss, from the end of May to mid-August the firm conducted a comprehensive review of its risk management framework and considered a broad range of measures to further strengthen its risk management.

The direction of these measures and implementation framework for enhanced global risk management have now been largely finalized.

As a global financial services group, Nomura strives to deliver value-added products and services to its clients globally. Given the diversification of its products and services, as well as the multi- faceted nature and expansion of global business, Nomura recognizes that its clients, partners and shareholders demand higher standards of risk management.

In response to the incident, Nomura immediately launched a thorough review of its business management processes as well as its procedures and organizational structure. Based on the review, Nomura identified a number of areas to address, such as how it manages its business in the current environment, communication and coordination across departments, and allocation of management resources. In light of this, Nomura has taken steps to further enhance its risk management including revamping its organizational structure and realigning headcount in related departments.

The Group CEO and management of Nomura see enhanced risk management as a key management project and one of the top priorities for the firm over the medium to long-term. The management is committed to leveraging the full capabilities of the group to strengthen risk management, including building a stronger risk culture and raising the awareness of everyone at the firm.

Enhancing risk management is critical to bolstering the management structure to allow Nomura to continue providing sophisticated financial services to its clients and contribute to resolving social issues. Nomura is committed to strengthening governance at the Board level and enhancing its execution capabilities through a broad range of measures.

Taking into account feedback from stakeholders, Nomura established the Board Risk Committee to further enhance its risk management and carry out rigorous controls and business oversight. The committee will provide an independent perspective with the aim to strengthen oversight and develop more sophisticated, in-depth risk management.

Under the supervision of the committee, which has already started operating, the management of Nomura is committed to implementing advanced risk management measures and building a solid platform for business operations.