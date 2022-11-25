News Release

Nomura Expects to Book Gain on Partial Sale of Stake in Affiliate

Tokyo, November 25, 2022-Nomura Holdings, Inc. (Nomura) today announced that it has resolved to participate in a secondary offering (the Offering) at Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) as a seller and sell a portion of the shares of common stock it holds in NRI as outlined below.

For details on the Offering, please refer to "NRI Announces Secondary Offering of Shares and Disposal of Treasury Stock by Third-Party Allotment and Change of Largest Shareholder (which is also a Principal Shareholder)" published by NRI dated today.

Shares to be sold

A portion of the shares of common stock of NRI held by Nomura (13,000,000 shares) Reason for sale Effective use of assets Expected date

A certain date between December 5, 2022, and December 7, 2022 Future outlook

In conjunction with the sale, Nomura expects to book a gain on the sale of shares of affiliates (amount undetermined) in its FY2022/23 full year and third quarter consolidated and non- consolidated financial results.

NRI will remain an equity method affiliate of Nomura. NRI remains an important affiliate for

Nomura's business strategy and the two companies will continue to engage in business alliances and partnerships.

