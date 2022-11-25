Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nomura Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-25 am EST
502.50 JPY   +0.20%
Nomura : Expects to Book Gain on Partial Sale of Stake in Affiliate
PU
Nomura Downgrades China Growth Forecasts as Covid Cases Hit Record High
MT
Nomura Downgrades China Growth Forecasts on Surging Covid Cases
MT
Nomura : Expects to Book Gain on Partial Sale of Stake in Affiliate

11/25/2022 | 03:44am EST
News Release

Nomura Expects to Book Gain on Partial Sale of Stake in Affiliate

Tokyo, November 25, 2022-Nomura Holdings, Inc. (Nomura) today announced that it has resolved to participate in a secondary offering (the Offering) at Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) as a seller and sell a portion of the shares of common stock it holds in NRI as outlined below.

For details on the Offering, please refer to "NRI Announces Secondary Offering of Shares and Disposal of Treasury Stock by Third-Party Allotment and Change of Largest Shareholder (which is also a Principal Shareholder)" published by NRI dated today.

  1. Shares to be sold
    A portion of the shares of common stock of NRI held by Nomura (13,000,000 shares)
  2. Reason for sale Effective use of assets
  3. Expected date
    A certain date between December 5, 2022, and December 7, 2022
  4. Future outlook
    In conjunction with the sale, Nomura expects to book a gain on the sale of shares of affiliates (amount undetermined) in its FY2022/23 full year and third quarter consolidated and non- consolidated financial results.
    NRI will remain an equity method affiliate of Nomura. NRI remains an important affiliate for
    Nomura's business strategy and the two companies will continue to engage in business alliances and partnerships.

ends

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking). Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 08:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
