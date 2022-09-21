Nomura : Fiduciary Research & Consulting to Take over Nomura Securities' Index Business

Tokyo, September 21, 2022 - Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced that it has resolved to spin off the Index Operations Department of Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (NSC) and transfer it to Nomura Fiduciary Research & Consulting Co., Ltd. (NFRC) through an absorption-type company split, effective February 1, 2023. This business reorganization will have a negligible impact on the company's consolidated earnings.

NSC's Index Operations Department develops and disseminates the Nomura Bond Performance Index (NOMURA-BPI), the Russell/Nomura Japan Equity Indexes, and other indexes referenced by a variety of asset managers, including pension funds.

NFRC offers fund analyses and assessments, investment advisory services, and asset management consulting services for individuals and for pension funds and other institutional investors.

The business reorganization will allow NFRC to leverage its interactions with investors in developing and managing traditional asset indexes and to provide clients with index solutions tailored to their needs, including through the development of ESG-related indexes and other customized indexes.

In addition, because the index business is being placed under an entity independent from the securities brokerage, the reorganization also facilitates the conduct of index operations with enhanced neutrality, independence, and transparency.

Index operations are an essential piece of asset management infrastructure, and by adding these operations to its existing asset management advisory function, NFRC will aim to provide its clients with even higher value-added services.

Outline of the Companies

Name Nomura Fiduciary Research & Consulting Co., Ltd. (Succeeding company) Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

(Splitting company) Address 3-21-1 Nihonbashi Hamacho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 1-13-1 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo Representative Seiji Ogishima Kentaro Okuda Establish June 2000 May 2001 Capital 400 million yen 10 billion yen Shareholders Wholly owned by Nomura Holdings, Inc. Wholly owned by Nomura Holdings, Inc. Business Investment advisory/agency business and investment management; planning, evaluation, information provision and consulting services related to management of financial instruments and investment management Securities business