Nomura : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

Tokyo, June 27, 2022 - Nomura Holdings, Inc. filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F (for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 24, 2022. The report can be accessed via Nomura's website at: SEC Filings
Nomura
Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.
