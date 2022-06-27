Nomura : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

Tokyo, June 27, 2022 - Nomura Holdings, Inc. filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F (for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 24, 2022. The report can be accessed via Nomura's website at:

