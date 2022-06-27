Log in
NOMURA : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F
PU
06/24Nomura Holdings, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 80,000 shares, representing 5.75% for ¥78.24 million.
CI
06/24Nomura Holdings, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
Nomura : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

06/27/2022
Tokyo, June 27, 2022 - Nomura Holdings, Inc. filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F (for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 24, 2022. The report can be accessed via Nomura's website at:
SEC Filings

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 06:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
