Nomura Holdings, Inc. filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F (for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 26, 2024. The report can be accessed via Nomura’s website at:

https://www.nomuraholdings.com/investor/library/sec/

