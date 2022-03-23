Log in
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  03/23 02:00:00 am EDT
545.5 JPY   +2.52%
06:04aNOMURA : Finalizes Gain on Partial Sale of Stake in Affiliate
PU
02:48aJapanese shares end at over 2-month high on tech, auto boost
RE
03/22Tech, auto help Japanese shares notch 9-week high
RE
Nomura : Finalizes Gain on Partial Sale of Stake in Affiliate

03/23/2022
Tokyo, March 23, 2022 - Nomura Holdings, Inc. (Nomura) today announced that it has completed the sale of a portion of the shares of common stock it holds in Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI). As a result, Nomura expects to book a gain as outlined below.

1. Details of the Sale

(1) Sale price per share 3,858 yen
(2) Number of shares sold 15,000,000 shares
(3) Number of shares owned after sale 144,838,510 shares (including 67,518,000 shares held by Nomura Properties, Inc.)
(Percentage of total outstanding shares: 24.6%) 1
(4) Total amount sold 57,870,000,000 yen

1 Number of outstanding shares calculated as 589,005,829 shares after excluding treasury stock and NRI shares held by NRI Group Employee Stock Ownership Trust from total outstanding shares of 610,696,500 as of December 31, 2021.

2. Future Outlook

In conjunction with the sale, Nomura expects to book an estimated pretax income of approximately 43 billion yen in its FY2021/22 full year and fourth quarter consolidated financial results. In addition, Nomura expects to book approximately 57 billion yen as a gain on the sale of shares of affiliates in its FY2021/22 full year and fourth quarter non-consolidated financial results.

NRI will remain an equity method affiliate of Nomura. NRI remains an important affiliate for Nomura's business strategy and the two companies will continue to engage in business alliances and partnerships.

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 10:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
