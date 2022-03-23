Nomura : Finalizes Gain on Partial Sale of Stake in Affiliate
Tokyo, March 23, 2022 - Nomura Holdings, Inc. (Nomura) today announced that it has completed the sale of a portion of the shares of common stock it holds in Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI). As a result, Nomura expects to book a gain as outlined below.
1. Details of the Sale
(1) Sale price per share
3,858 yen
(2) Number of shares sold
15,000,000 shares
(3) Number of shares owned after sale
144,838,510 shares (including 67,518,000 shares held by Nomura Properties, Inc.)
(Percentage of total outstanding shares: 24.6%) 1
(4) Total amount sold
57,870,000,000 yen
1 Number of outstanding shares calculated as 589,005,829 shares after excluding treasury stock and NRI shares held by NRI Group Employee Stock Ownership Trust from total outstanding shares of 610,696,500 as of December 31, 2021.
2. Future Outlook
In conjunction with the sale, Nomura expects to book an estimated pretax income of approximately 43 billion yen in its FY2021/22 full year and fourth quarter consolidated financial results. In addition, Nomura expects to book approximately 57 billion yen as a gain on the sale of shares of affiliates in its FY2021/22 full year and fourth quarter non-consolidated financial results.
NRI will remain an equity method affiliate of Nomura. NRI remains an important affiliate for Nomura's business strategy and the two companies will continue to engage in business alliances and partnerships.
