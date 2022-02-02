Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nomura Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Japan Exchange - 02/02 01:00:00 am
538.9 JPY   +6.82%
02:09aNOMURA : Financial Summary - Nine months ended December 31, 2021
PU
02:09aNOMURA : Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
PU
02/01NOMURA : 3Q Presentation Summary
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nomura : Financial Summary - Nine months ended December 31, 2021

02/02/2022 | 02:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We announced Nomura Holdings, Inc. Financial Summary - Nine months ended December 31, 2021

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 07:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
02:09aNOMURA : Financial Summary - Nine months ended December 31, 2021
PU
02:09aNOMURA : Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
PU
02/01NOMURA : 3Q Presentation Summary
PU
02/01NOMURA : Q3 Presentation Material
PU
02/01Japan's Nomura Q3 net profit drops 39% as pandemic-era trading boom slows
RE
02/01NOMURA : Financial Summary - Nine months ended December 31, 2021(PDF 227KB)
PU
02/01NOMURA : Reports Third Quarter Financial Results(PDF 317KB)
PU
01/31Asian ADRs Surge Higher in Monday Trading
MT
01/31NOMURA : Asset Management Recognized in Asia Asset Management 2022 Best of the Best Awards
PU
01/31NOMURA : Asset Management Recognized in Asia Asset Management 2022 Best of the Best Awards..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 270 B 11 060 M 11 060 M
Net income 2022 170 B 1 477 M 1 477 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,30x
Yield 2022 3,77%
Capitalization 1 522 B 13 262 M 13 252 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 26 402
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 504,50 JPY
Average target price 586,80 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Okuda President, Group CEO & Director
Takumi Kitamura CFO, Chief Administration Officer & Head-IR
Koji Nagai Executive Officer
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Tomoyuki Teraguchi Chief Compliance Officer & Representative EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.0.56%13 262
MORGAN STANLEY5.90%181 701
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION7.09%165 806
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-4.83%118 313
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-6.85%47 244
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.2.70%28 406