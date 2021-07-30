Nomura : Financial Summary - Three months ended June 30, 2021(PDF 262KB)

We are pleased to report the following consolidated financial summary based on the consolidated financial information under U.S. GAAP for three months ended June 30, 2021.

(Millions of yen, except per share data)

Note: Return on shareholders' equity is a ratio of Net income attributable to NHI shareholders to Total NHI shareholders' equity.

For the three months ended June 30

(Millions of yen, except per share data)

Financial Summary For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (U.S. GAAP)

2. Cash Dividends

(Yen amounts) For the year ended March 31 2021 2022 2022 (Plan) Dividends per share Dividends record dates At June 30 － － － At September 30 20.00 － Unconfirmed At December 31 － － － At March 31 15.00 － Unconfirmed For the year 35.00 － Unconfirmed

Note: Fiscal year 2022 Q2 and Q4 dividends are not presented per reasons stated in "3. Earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022".

3. Earnings Forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022

Nomura provides investment, financing and related services in the capital markets on a global basis. In the global capital markets there exist uncertainties due to, but not limited to, economic and market conditions. Nomura, therefore, does not present earnings forecasts.

Notes

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None

(Changes in Specified Subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation.) Adoption of the simplified and particular accounting treatments: None Changes in accounting policies Changes in accounting policies due to amendments to the accounting standards : None Changes in accounting policies due to other than a) : None Number of shares issued (common stock)

At March 31 At June 30 2021 2021 Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock) 3,233,562,601 3,233,562,601 Number of treasury stock 170,407,167 139,870,716 For the three months ended June 30 2020 2021 Average number of shares outstanding (year-to-date) 3,047,302,930 3,007,328,504

*This financial summary is not subject to certified public accountant's or audit firm's quarterly review.