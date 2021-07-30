Log in
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
Nomura : Financial Summary - Three months ended June 30, 2021(PDF 262KB)

07/30/2021
News Release

July 30, 2021

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Summary - Three months ended June 30, 2021

We are pleased to report the following consolidated financial summary based on the consolidated financial information under U.S. GAAP for three months ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Summary For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (U.S. GAAP)

Date:

July 30, 2021

Company name (code number):

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (8604)

Stock exchange listings:

(In Japan) Tokyo, Nagoya

(Overseas) New York, Singapore

Representative:

Kentaro Okuda

President and Group CEO, Nomura Holdings, Inc.

For inquiries:

Junko Tago

Executive Director, Head of Investor Relations, Nomura Holdings, Inc.

Tel: (Country Code 81) 3-5255-1000

URL: https://www.nomura.com

1. Consolidated Operating Results

(1) Operating Results

(Rounded to nearest million)

(Millions of yen, except per share data)

For the three months ended June 30

2020

2021

% Change from

% Change from

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Total revenue

514,049

0.5%

405,172

(21.2%)

Net revenue

460,747

38.8%

353,275

(23.3%)

Income before income taxes

181,811

143.0%

78,533

(56.8%)

Net income attributable to

142,516

155.3%

48,487

(66.0%)

Nomura Holdings, Inc. ("NHI") shareholders

Comprehensive income

145,005

488.9%

51,220

(64.7%)

Basic-Net income attributable to NHI shareholders per share (Yen)

46.77

16.12

Diluted-Net income attributable to NHI shareholders per share (Yen)

45.65

15.59

Return on shareholders' equity - annualized

21.0%

7.1%

Note: Return on shareholders' equity is a ratio of Net income attributable to NHI shareholders to Total NHI shareholders' equity.

(2) Financial Position

(Millions of yen, except per share data)

At March 31

At June 30

2021

2021

Total assets

42,516,480

41,830,204

Total equity

2,756,451

2,804,320

Total NHI shareholders' equity

2,694,938

2,739,227

Total NHI shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets

6.3%

6.6%

Total NHI shareholders' equity per share (Yen)

879.79

885.42

2. Cash Dividends

(Yen amounts)

For the year ended March 31

2021

2022

2022 (Plan)

Dividends per share

Dividends record dates

At June 30

At September 30

20.00

Unconfirmed

At December 31

At March 31

15.00

Unconfirmed

For the year

35.00

Unconfirmed

Note: Fiscal year 2022 Q2 and Q4 dividends are not presented per reasons stated in "3. Earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022".

3. Earnings Forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022

Nomura provides investment, financing and related services in the capital markets on a global basis. In the global capital markets there exist uncertainties due to, but not limited to, economic and market conditions. Nomura, therefore, does not present earnings forecasts.

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None
    (Changes in Specified Subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation.)
  2. Adoption of the simplified and particular accounting treatments: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to amendments to the accounting standards : None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other than a) : None
  5. Number of shares issued (common stock)

At March 31

At June 30

2021

2021

Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock)

3,233,562,601

3,233,562,601

Number of treasury stock

170,407,167

139,870,716

For the three months ended June 30

2020

2021

Average number of shares outstanding (year-to-date)

3,047,302,930

3,007,328,504

*This financial summary is not subject to certified public accountant's or audit firm's quarterly review.

Table of Contents for the Accompanying Materials

1. Qualitative Information of the Quarterly Consolidated Results .........................................................

P.

2

(1)

Consolidated Operating Results ...........................................................................................................

P.

2

(2)

Consolidated Financial Position ..........................................................................................................

P.

4

(3)

Consolidated Earnings Forecasts .........................................................................................................

P.

4

(4)

Risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic ...........................................................................................

P.

4

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ......................................................................................

P.

5

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets................................................................................................................

P.

6

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income .....................................................................................................

P.

8

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ...........................................................................

P.

9

(4)

Note with respect to the Assumption as a Going Concern ..................................................................

P.

9

(5)

Segment Information - Operating Segment .........................................................................................

P.10

(6)

Significant Changes in Equity .............................................................................................................

P.11

3. Supplementary Information ...................................................................................................................

P.12

(1)

Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarterly Comparatives ..........................................................

P.12

(2)

Business Segment Information - Quarterly Comparatives ..................................................................

P.13

(3)

Other ....................................................................................................................................................

P.14

- 1 -

1. Qualitative Information of the Quarterly Consolidated Results

(1) Consolidated Operating Results U.S. GAAP

Billions of yen

% Change

For the three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

(B-A)/(A)

2020 (A)

2021 (B)

Net revenue

460.7

353.3

(23.3)

Non-interest expenses

278.9

274.7

(1.5)

Income (loss) before income taxes

181.8

78.5

(56.8)

Income tax expense

37.5

28.5

(23.9)

Net income (loss)

144.3

50.0

(65.4)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1.8

1.5

(15.5)

Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders

142.5

48.5

(66.0)

Return on shareholders' equity - annualized

21.0%

7.1%

Note: Return on shareholders' equity is a ratio of Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders to Total NHI shareholders' equity.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. and its consolidated entities (collectively, "Nomura") reported net revenue of 353.3 billion yen for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of 23.3% from the same period in the prior year. Non-interest expenses decreased by 1.5% from the same period in the prior year to 274.7 billion yen. Income before income taxes was 78.5 billion yen and net income attributable to NHI shareholders was 48.5 billion yen for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Nomura recognized losses of 65.4 billion yen arising from transactions with a US client at its subsidiaries.

Segment Information

Billions of yen

% Change

For the three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

(B-A)/(A)

2020 (A)

2021 (B)

Net revenue

458.4

349.9

(23.7)

Non-interest expenses

278.9

274.7

(1.5)

Income (loss) before income taxes

179.5

75.2

(58.1)

In the above segment information totals, which exclude a part of unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity securities held for operating purposes, net revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 349.9 billion yen, a decrease of 23.7% from the same period in the prior year. Non-interest expenses decreased by 1.5% from the same period in the prior year to 274.7 billion yen. Income before income taxes was 75.2 billion yen for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Please refer to page 10 for further details of the differences between U.S. GAAP and business segment amounts.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
