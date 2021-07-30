Nomura : Financial Summary - Three months ended June 30, 2021(PDF 262KB)

Basic-Net income attributable to NHI shareholders per share (Yen)
46.77
16.12
Diluted-Net income attributable to NHI shareholders per share (Yen)
45.65
15.59
Return on shareholders' equity - annualized
21.0%
7.1%
Note: Return on shareholders' equity is a ratio of Net income attributable to NHI shareholders to Total NHI shareholders' equity.
(2) Financial Position
(Millions of yen, except per share data)
At March 31
At June 30
2021
2021
Total assets
42,516,480
41,830,204
Total equity
2,756,451
2,804,320
Total NHI shareholders' equity
2,694,938
2,739,227
Total NHI shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets
6.3%
6.6%
Total NHI shareholders' equity per share (Yen)
879.79
885.42
2. Cash Dividends
(Yen amounts)
For the year ended March 31
2021
2022
2022 (Plan)
Dividends per share
Dividends record dates
At June 30
－
－
－
At September 30
20.00
－
Unconfirmed
At December 31
－
－
－
At March 31
15.00
－
Unconfirmed
For the year
35.00
－
Unconfirmed
Note: Fiscal year 2022 Q2 and Q4 dividends are not presented per reasons stated in "3. Earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022".
3. Earnings Forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022
Nomura provides investment, financing and related services in the capital markets on a global basis. In the global capital markets there exist uncertainties due to, but not limited to, economic and market conditions. Nomura, therefore, does not present earnings forecasts.
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None
(Changes in Specified Subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation.)
Adoption of the simplified and particular accounting treatments: None
Changes in accounting policies
Changes in accounting policies due to amendments to the accounting standards : None
Changes in accounting policies due to other than a) : None
Number of shares issued (common stock)
At March 31
At June 30
2021
2021
Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock)
3,233,562,601
3,233,562,601
Number of treasury stock
170,407,167
139,870,716
For the three months ended June 30
2020
2021
Average number of shares outstanding (year-to-date)
3,047,302,930
3,007,328,504
*This financial summary is not subject to certified public accountant's or audit firm's quarterly review.
Table of Contents for the Accompanying Materials
1. Qualitative Information of the Quarterly Consolidated Results .........................................................
Consolidated Statements of Income .....................................................................................................
P.
8
(3)
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ...........................................................................
P.
9
(4)
Note with respect to the Assumption as a Going Concern ..................................................................
P.
9
(5)
Segment Information - Operating Segment .........................................................................................
P.10
(6)
Significant Changes in Equity .............................................................................................................
P.11
3. Supplementary Information ...................................................................................................................
P.12
(1)
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarterly Comparatives ..........................................................
P.12
(2)
Business Segment Information - Quarterly Comparatives ..................................................................
P.13
(3)
Other ....................................................................................................................................................
P.14
1. Qualitative Information of the Quarterly Consolidated Results
(1) Consolidated Operating Results U.S. GAAP
Billions of yen
% Change
For the three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
(B-A)/(A)
2020 (A)
2021 (B)
Net revenue
460.7
353.3
(23.3)
Non-interest expenses
278.9
274.7
(1.5)
Income (loss) before income taxes
181.8
78.5
(56.8)
Income tax expense
37.5
28.5
(23.9)
Net income (loss)
144.3
50.0
(65.4)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
1.8
1.5
(15.5)
Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders
142.5
48.5
(66.0)
Return on shareholders' equity - annualized
21.0%
7.1%
－
Note: Return on shareholders' equity is a ratio of Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders to Total NHI shareholders' equity.
Nomura Holdings, Inc. and its consolidated entities (collectively, "Nomura") reported net revenue of 353.3 billion yen for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of 23.3% from the same period in the prior year. Non-interest expenses decreased by 1.5% from the same period in the prior year to 274.7 billion yen. Income before income taxes was 78.5 billion yen and net income attributable to NHI shareholders was 48.5 billion yen for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Nomura recognized losses of 65.4 billion yen arising from transactions with a US client at its subsidiaries.
Segment Information
Billions of yen
% Change
For the three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
(B-A)/(A)
2020 (A)
2021 (B)
Net revenue
458.4
349.9
(23.7)
Non-interest expenses
278.9
274.7
(1.5)
Income (loss) before income taxes
179.5
75.2
(58.1)
In the above segment information totals, which exclude a part of unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity securities held for operating purposes, net revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 349.9 billion yen, a decrease of 23.7% from the same period in the prior year. Non-interest expenses decreased by 1.5% from the same period in the prior year to 274.7 billion yen. Income before income taxes was 75.2 billion yen for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Please refer to page 10 for further details of the differences between U.S. GAAP and business segment amounts.
