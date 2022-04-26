Log in
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/26 02:00:00 am EDT
504.40 JPY   -0.65%
02:11aNOMURA : Financial Summary - Year ended March 31, 2022(PDF 260KB)
PU
02:11aNOMURA : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results(PDF 330KB)
PU
02:11aNOMURA : Declares Year-end Dividend Payment(PDF 113KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nomura : Financial Summary - Year ended March 31, 2022(PDF 260KB)

04/26/2022 | 02:11am EDT
News Release

April 26, 2022

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Summary - Year ended March 31, 2022

We are pleased to report the following consolidated financial summary based on the consolidated financial information under U.S. GAAP for the year ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Summary For the Year Ended March 31, 2022 (U.S. GAAP)

Date:

Company name (code number):

Stock exchange listings:

Representative:

For inquiries:

1. Consolidated Operating Results

(1) Operating Results

April 26, 2022

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (8604)

(In Japan) Tokyo, Nagoya (Overseas) New York, Singapore Kentaro Okuda

President and Group CEO, Nomura Holdings, Inc. Junko Tago

Executive Director, Head of Investor Relations, Nomura Holdings, Inc. Tel: (Country Code 81) 3-5255-1000

URL:https://www.nomura.com

(Rounded to nearest million)

(Millions of yen, except per share data)

For the year ended March 31

Total revenue Net revenue

Income before income taxes Net income attributable to

Nomura Holdings, Inc. ("NHI") shareholders Comprehensive income

1,617,235 1,401,872 230,671 153,116 149,302

2021

2022

% Change from

% Change from

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

(17.2%)

1,593,999 (1.4%)

8.9% (7.1%)

1,363,890 (2.7%)

226,623 (1.8%)

(29.4%)

142,996 (6.6%)

(32.7%)

315,576 111.4%Basic-Net income attributable to NHI shareholders per share (Yen)

Diluted-Net income attributable to NHI shareholders per share (Yen)

Return on shareholders' equity

Income before income taxes to total assets

Income before income taxes divided by total revenue Equity in earnings of affiliates

50.11 46.68

48.63 45.23

5.7% 5.1%

0.5% 0.5%

14.3% 14.2%

(21,274) 32,083

Note: Return on shareholders' equity is a ratio of Net income attributable to NHI shareholders to Total NHI shareholders' equity.

(2) Financial Position

(Millions of yen, except per share data)

At March 31

2021

2022

Total assets

42,516,480

43,412,156

Total equity

2,756,451

2,972,803

Total NHI shareholders' equity

2,694,938

2,914,605

Total NHI shareholders' equity as a percentage of total

6.3%

6.7%

assets

Total NHI shareholders' equity per share (Yen)

879.79

965.80

(3) Cash Flows

(Millions of yen)

For the year ended March 31

2021

2022

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Net cash used in investing activities

665,770 (139,026)

(1,368,710)

(45,301)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(269,927) 1,070,715

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of the year

3,510,011 3,316,408

2. Cash Dividends

(Yen amounts, except total annual dividends)

For the year ended March 31

2021

2022

Dividends per share

Dividends record dates

  • At June 30

  • At September 30

  • At December 31

  • At March 31

For the year

Total annual dividends (Millions of yen)

Consolidated payout ratio

Consolidated dividends as a percentage of shareholders' equity per share

20.00

8.00

15.00

14.00

35.00

22.00

107,116

67,015

69.8%

47.1%

4.0%

2.4%

3. Earnings Forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2023

Nomura provides investment, financing and related services in the capital markets on a global basis. In the global capital markets there exist uncertainties due to, but not limited to, economic and market conditions. Nomura, therefore, does not present earnings and dividends forecasts.

Notes

  • (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None

    (Changes in Specified Subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation.)

  • (2) Changes in accounting policies

    • a) Changes in accounting policies due to amendments to the accounting standards : None

    • b) Changes in accounting policies due to other than a) : None

  • (3) Number of shares issued (common stock)

At March 31

2021

2022

Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock) Number of treasury stock

3,233,562,601 170,407,167

3,233,562,601 215,758,589

Average number of shares outstanding

For the year ended March 31 2021 3,055,525,640

2022

3,063,524,091

*This financial summary is not subject to certified public accountant's or audit firm's auditsTable of Contents for the Accompanying Materials

1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results .....................................................................................................................

  • (1) Overview of Consolidated Operating Results ....................................................................................................................

  • (2) Overview of Consolidated Financial Position ....................................................................................................................

  • (3) Overview of Cash Flows ....................................................................................................................................................

  • (4) Risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic .........................................................................................................................

P. 2

P. 2

P. 4

P. 4

P. 4

  • 2. Considerations in the selection of accounting standards ....................................................................................................

    P. 5

  • 3. Consolidated Financial Statements .......................................................................................................................................

    • (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets ..............................................................................................................................................

    • (2) Consolidated Statements of Income ...................................................................................................................................

    • (3) Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income .........................................................................................................

P. 5

P. 6

P. 8

P. 9

(4) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity .................................................................................................................. P.10

(5) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ............................................................................................................................. P.11

(6) Note with respect to the Assumption as a Going Concern .................................................................................................. P.12

(7) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................................................................. P.13

(8) Other Financial Information ............................................................................................................................................... P.15

4. Other Information .................................................................................................................................................................. P.17

1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results

(1) Overview of Consolidated Operating Results

Operating Results

U.S. GAAP

% Change

March 31,

March 31,

(B-A)/(A)

2021 (A)

2022 (B)

Billions of yen For the year ended

Net revenue

1,401.9

1,363.9

(2.7)

Non-interest expenses

1,171.2

1,137.3

(2.9)

Income (loss) before income taxes

230.7

226.6

(1.8)

Income tax expense

70.3

80.1

14.0

Net income (loss)

160.4

146.5

(8.6)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling

7.3

3.5

(51.4)

interests

Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders

153.1

143.0

(6.6)

Return on shareholders' equity *

5.7%

5.1%

* Return on shareholders' equity is a ratio of Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders to Total NHI shareholders' equity.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. and its consolidated entities ("Nomura") reported net revenue of 1,363.9 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, a decrease of 2.7% from the previous year. Non-interest expenses decreased by 2.9% from the previous year to 1,137.3 billion yen. Income before income taxes was 226.6 billion yen and net income attributable to NHI shareholders was 143.0 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Nomura recognized loss of 65.4 billion yen arising from transactions with a US client at its subsidiaries during the first quarter, part of which is estimated to be recoverable resulting in recognition of profit of 14.7 billion yen in the third and fourth quarters. Nomura also recognized income of approximately 79.0 billion yen from the sale of a part of its shares held in Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. and loss of approximately 62.0 billion yen related to legacy transactions.

Segment Information

% Change

March 31,

March 31,

(B-A)/(A)

2021 (A)

2022 (B)

Billions of yen For the year ended

Net revenue

1,390.3

1,358.3

(2.3)

Non-interest expenses

1,171.2

1,137.3

(2.9)

Income (loss) before income taxes

219.1

221.0

0.9

In business segment totals, which exclude a part of unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity securities held for operating purposes, net revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 was 1,358.3 billion yen, a decrease of 2.3% from the previous year. Non-interest expenses decreased by 2.9% from the previous year to 1,137.3 billion yen. Income before income taxes was 221.0 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Please refer to page 13 for further details of the differences between U.S. GAAP and business segment amounts.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 06:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 387 B 10 863 M 10 863 M
Net income 2022 183 B 1 433 M 1 433 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,56x
Yield 2022 4,51%
Capitalization 1 532 B 12 002 M 12 002 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 26 402
Free-Float 92,1%
