Independent Auditor's Report
The Board of Directors
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
Opinion
We have audited the accompanying non-consolidated financial statements of Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (the Company), which comprise the non-consolidated balance sheets as at March 31, 2022 and 2023, and the non-consolidated statements of income, changes in net assets, and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the non-consolidated financial statements and the related supplementary schedules.
In our opinion, the accompanying non-consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the non-consolidated financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2022 and 2023, and its non-consolidated financial performance and its non-consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with accounting principles described in "Methods for preparation of non-consolidated financial statements" of the notes to the non-consolidated financial statements.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the non-consolidated financial statements in Japan, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Other Information
Other information comprises the information included in disclosure document that contains audited financial statements, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor's report thereon.
We have concluded that other information did not exist. Accordingly, we have not performed any work related to other information.
Responsibilities of Management and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these non-consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles described in "Methods for preparation of non-consolidated financial statements" of the notes to the non-consolidated financial statements, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of non-consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Ernst & YoungShinNihon LLC
In preparing the non-consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and disclosing, as required by accounting principles described in "Methods for preparation of non-consolidated financial statements" of the notes to the non-consolidated financial statements, matters related to going concern.
The Audit and Supervisory Committee is responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the non-consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these non-consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the non-consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
- Consider internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances for our risk assessments, while the purpose of the audit of the non-consolidated financial statements is not expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
- Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the non- consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the non-consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the non-consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation in accordance with accounting principles described in "Methods for preparation of non-consolidated financial statements" of the notes to the non-consolidated financial statements.
Ernst & YoungShinNihon LLC
We communicate with the Audit and Supervisory Committee regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
Basis of Accounting
Without modifying our opinion, we draw attention to the description in "Methods for preparation of non-consolidated financial statements" of the notes to the non-consolidated financial statements, which describes the basis of accounting. The non-consolidated financial statements are prepared for the purpose of providing information to bondholders and potential purchasers of guaranteed notes issued by subsidiaries of Nomura Holdings, Inc. and guaranteed on a joint and several basis by Nomura Holdings, Inc. and the Company. As a result, the non-consolidated financial statements may not be suitable for another purpose.
Interest Required to Be Disclosed by the Certified Public Accountants Act of Japan
Our firm and its designated engagement partners do not have any interest in the Company which is required to be disclosed pursuant to the provisions of the Certified Public Accountants Act of Japan.
Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC
Tokyo, Japan
June 28, 2023
/s/ Shinichi Hayashi
Shinichi Hayashi
Designated Engagement Partner
Certified Public Accountant
/s/ Toshiro Kuwata
Toshiro Kuwata
Designated Engagement Partner
Certified Public Accountant
/s/ Shinichi Kusumoto
Shinichi Kusumoto
Designated Engagement Partner
Certified Public Accountant
Ernst & YoungShinNihon LLC
Non-Consolidated Financial Statements of
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. Year ended March 31, 2023
(prepared in accordance with Japanese GAAP)
- 1 -
Non-Consolidated Financial Statements and Other Information
Non-Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
Account
Amount
Amount
(Assets)
Current assets
Cash and deposits
1,113,060
1,336,652
Deposits with exchanges and other segregated cash
20,046
22,046
Trading assets:
3,407,102
2,897,401
Trading securities
2,397,367
1,770,793
Derivative contracts
1,009,735
1,126,608
Net receivables arising from unsettled securities transactions
29,093
－
Margin account assets:
220,596
238,799
Loans to customers in margin transactions
217,225
235,550
Cash collateral to securities finance companies
3,371
3,248
Loans with securities as collateral:
6,048,405
8,498,217
Cash collateral for securities borrowed
2,822,827
2,202,611
Loans in gensaki transactions
3,225,578
6,295,606
Receivables from customers and others
3,556
568
Short-term guarantee deposits
1,388,558
849,251
Short-term loans receivable
451,779
391,875
Other current assets
94,099
51,666
Total Current assets
12,776,293
14,286,475
Fixed assets
Tangible fixed assets
4,927
3,941
Intangible fixed assets
174
186
Investments and others:
49,563
82,638
Investment securities
11,919
9,254
Deferred tax assets
32,887
67,243
Prepaid pension cost
2,003
3,829
Other investments
3,632
3,189
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(879)
(878)
Total Fixed assets
54,664
86,764
Total assets
12,830,957
14,373,239
- 2 -
