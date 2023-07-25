Independent Auditor's Report

The Board of Directors

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying non-consolidated financial statements of Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (the Company), which comprise the non-consolidated balance sheets as at March 31, 2022 and 2023, and the non-consolidated statements of income, changes in net assets, and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the non-consolidated financial statements and the related supplementary schedules.

In our opinion, the accompanying non-consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the non-consolidated financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2022 and 2023, and its non-consolidated financial performance and its non-consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with accounting principles described in "Methods for preparation of non-consolidated financial statements" of the notes to the non-consolidated financial statements.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the non-consolidated financial statements in Japan, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Information

Other information comprises the information included in disclosure document that contains audited financial statements, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor's report thereon.

We have concluded that other information did not exist. Accordingly, we have not performed any work related to other information.

Responsibilities of Management and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for the Non-consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these non-consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles described in "Methods for preparation of non-consolidated financial statements" of the notes to the non-consolidated financial statements, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of non-consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.