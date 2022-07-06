Log in
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-06 am EDT
496.70 JPY   -1.25%
NOMURA : Form of $800,000,000 5.099% Senior Notes due 2025 - Form 6-K
PU
Nomura Files for Singapore Listing of $1.90 Billion Senior Bonds
MT
Former Archegos employee sues for millions in lost pay, cites 'toxic' culture
RE
Nomura : Form of $800,000,000 5.099% Senior Notes due 2025 - Form 6-K

07/06/2022 | 10:34am EDT
Form of $800,000,000 5.099% Senior Notes due 2025
4.7. Form of $500,000,000 5.386% Senior Notes due 2027
4.8. Form of $600,000,000 5.605% Senior Notes due 2029
5.5. Opinion of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
5.6. Opinion of Anderson Mori & Tomotsune

The registrant hereby incorporates Exhibits 4.6, 4.7, 4.8, 5.5 and 5.6 to this report on Form 6-K by reference in the prospectus that is part of the Registration Statement on Form F-3 (Registration No. 333-261756) of the registrant, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 20, 2021.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 14:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 352 B 9 960 M 9 960 M
Net income 2023 193 B 1 422 M 1 422 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,76x
Yield 2023 4,57%
Capitalization 1 491 B 10 980 M 10 980 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 26 585
Free-Float 92,2%
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 503,00 JPY
Average target price 552,60 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Okuda President, Group CEO & Director
Takumi Kitamura CFO, Chief Administration Officer & Head-IR
Koji Nagai Executive Officer
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Yoshifumi Kishida Executive Officer & Head-Group Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.0.26%11 119
MORGAN STANLEY-21.81%133 138
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-24.63%120 210
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-21.78%106 808
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-19.88%44 185
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-4.34%28 313