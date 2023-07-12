|Form of $900,000,000 6.070% Senior Notes due 2028
|4.13.
|Form of $600,000,000 6.087% Senior Notes due 2033
|5.9.
|Opinion of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
|5.10.
|Opinion of Anderson Mori & Tomotsune
The registrant hereby incorporates Exhibits 4.12, 4.13, 5.9 and 5.10 to this report on Form 6-K by reference in the prospectus that is part of the Registration Statement on Form F-3 (Registration No. 333-261756) of the registrant, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 20, 2021.
Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 July 2023