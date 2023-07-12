Nomura Holdings, Inc. is one of the major Japanese financial service groups. Net revenue break down by activity as follows: - investment and market banking (51.8%); - retail banking (24.1%); - asset management (10.9%); - other (13.2%). At the end of March 2022, the group was managing JPY 4,920.4 billion in current deposits and JPY 5,000.7 billion in current loans. The marketing of the products and services is ensured primarily through a network of 119 branches located in Japan.