Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nomura Holdings, Inc.    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nomura : Former Nomura trader avoids prison, in defeat for U.S. in bond sales probe

12/17/2020 | 03:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - A former Nomura Holdings Inc trader has avoided prison after being convicted of lying to customers about bond prices, in a defeat for U.S. prosecutors in their largely unsuccessful eight-year crackdown on improper sales tactics.

Michael Gramins, 38, was sentenced on Thursday to two years probation by U.S. District Judge Robert Chatigny in Hartford, Connecticut.

The sentence means prosecutors failed to win convictions and prison terms that survived the appeals process against any of the eight traders criminally charged with cheating customers on bond trades following the 2008 financial crisis.

Jesse Litvak, formerly of Jefferies Group and the only other trader convicted, had his conviction overturned in May 2018.

Gramins was accused of lying and training subordinates to lie to asset managers, hedge funds and insurers in the "opaque" residential mortgage-backed securities market.

Prosecutors said Gramins induced customers to buy bonds at inflated prices or sell bonds at depressed prices, hoping to boost Nomura's profit and his own pay.

Chatigny, however, said that while Gramins "lied time after time, transaction after transaction, spanning a long period of time, ... his conduct was aberrational."

The judge also said the married father of two had been punished "severely" enough, including losing his career in financial services, without the "substantial" prison term prosecutors sought.

Gramins' lawyer Marc Mukasey said in an email: "We are thrilled with the judge's decision. Justice prevails." 

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney John Durham in Connecticut declined to comment.

Jurors convicted Gramins in June 2017 on a conspiracy count, while acquitting him or deadlocking on eight other counts.

Chatigny set aside the conviction a year later, finding that some testimony had been improper. The federal appeals court in Manhattan reinstated the conviction in Sept. 2019.

Without admitting wrongdoing, Nomura agreed in July 2019 to pay $26.5 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges over its supervision of Gramins and other traders.

The case is U.S. v. Gramins, U.S. District Court, District of Connecticut, No. 15-cr-00155.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2020
All news about NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
03:16pNOMURA : Former Nomura trader avoids prison, in defeat for U.S. in bond sales pr..
RE
01:03aNOMURA : to Announce Third Quarter Operating Results on February 3(PDF 112KB)
PU
12/16NOMURA : Individual Investor Survey December 2020(PDF 241KB)
PU
12/16Fed Updates Plans for Bond Buying, But Makes No Changes to Asset Purchases --..
DJ
12/16Fed Updates Plans for Bond Buying, But Makes No Changes to Asset Purchases --..
DJ
12/16NOMURA : Instinet Appointed Clearing Agent for IntelligentCross(PDF 40KB)
PU
12/15Japanese financial group SBI acquires cryptocurrency trading firm B2C2
RE
12/15Nomura Adjusts BorgWarner's Price Target to $54 From $49, Keeps at Buy
MT
12/15IMPORTANT : Notification of Unauthorized Use of Nomura Australia's Name (PDF 70K..
PU
12/15IMPORTANT : Fraudulent Activity, Scams, and Unauthorized Use of Nomura Brand (PD..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 445 B 14 013 M 14 013 M
Net income 2021 283 B 2 748 M 2 748 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,57x
Yield 2021 5,30%
Capitalization 1 503 B 14 572 M 14 575 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 26 629
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 536,82 JPY
Last Close Price 537,10 JPY
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kentaro Okuda Group Chief Executive Officer
Koji Nagai Chairman
Toshio Morita Group Co-Chief Operating Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.-4.67%14 603
MORGAN STANLEY25.65%116 205
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION8.66%97 111
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.5.44%87 457
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED15.49%51 595
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.54.17%42 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ