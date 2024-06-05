Post *X, formerly Twitter share button is not available on your current browser. PDF (281KB) Nomura Helps Publish GX League's "Hypothetical Cases for Avoided Emissions Disclosure" June 5, 2024 Nomura Holdings, Inc.

Tokyo, June 5, 2024-Nomura Holdings, Inc. has been chair of the "Working Group on Disclosure and Evaluation of Climate-related Opportunities1 since FY2022, which is one of the initiatives of the GX League2. The Working Group has published "Hypothetical Cases for Avoided Emissions Disclosure" created through discussion among the 92 member companies.

The Working Group has been discussing avoided emissions3 since its launch in FY2022, publishing the Basic Guidelines for Disclosure and Evaluation of Climate-related Opportunities in March 2023; ("Basic Guidelines") and Leveraging Avoided Emissions: Financial Institution Case Studies in December 2023.

This time, the Working Group has published hypothetical case studies for companies that disclose information on avoided emissions as a supplementary document to the Basic Guidelines. It explains the key points for companies to calculate and disclose avoided emissions in line with the concepts outlined in the Basic Guidelines.

As chair of the Working Group, Nomura will continue to promote discussions on disclosure and evaluation of avoided emissions to ensure the activities of all companies engaged in green transformation are appropriately evaluated.

Nomura's Group Purpose is "We aspire to create a better world by harnessing the power of financial markets". Nomura is committed to creating a more sustainable future by supporting clients' sustainability initiatives and driving innovation to resolve social issues.

1 GX is an abbreviation for Green Transformation. It refers to the transformation of the whole socio-economic system as a country to realize both 2030 GHG emission reduction targets and industrial growth by perceiving related efforts as an opportunity for economic growth. Based on the "Basic Concept" released by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on February 2022, GX League was launched as a mechanism for industry, government, academia and financial institution to create a group of ambitious companies that will discuss, demonstrate and establish a new market and socio-economic system to realize CN in 2050.

3 Avoided emissions refer to the quantified contribution on climate change mitigation ("positive impact") and is the difference between GHG emissions of conventional goods and services (baseline) and those of new ones.