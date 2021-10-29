Nomura Holdings, Inc. Financial Summary - Six months ended September 30, 2021(PDF 259KB)

1. Qualitative Information of the Quarterly Consolidated Results

(1) Consolidated Operating Results U.S. GAAP

Billions of yen % Change For the six months ended September 30, September 30, (B-A)/(A) 2020 (A) 2021 (B) Net revenue 829.7 672.1 (19.0) Non-interest expenses 564.3 575.1 1.9 Income (loss) before income taxes 265.4 97.0 (63.5) Income tax expense 52.2 41.5 (20.5) Net income (loss) 213.2 55.5 (74.0) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 3.1 3.8 23.3 Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders 210.2 51.7 (75.4) Return on shareholders' equity - annualized 15.6% 3.8% －

Note: Return on shareholders' equity is a ratio of Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders to Total NHI shareholders' equity.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. and its consolidated entities (collectively, "Nomura") reported net revenue of 672.1 billion yen for the six months ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of 19.0% from the same period in the prior year. Non-interest expenses increased by 1.9% from the same period in the prior year to 575.1 billion yen. Income before income taxes was 97.0 billion yen and net income attributable to NHI shareholders was 51.7 billion yen for the six months ended September 30, 2021. Nomura recognized losses of 65.4 billion yen arising from transactions with a US client at its subsidiaries.

Segment Information

Billions of yen % Change For the six months ended September 30, September 30, (B-A)/(A) 2020 (A) 2021 (B) Net revenue 825.5 666.9 (19.2) Non-interest expenses 564.3 575.1 1.9 Income (loss) before income taxes 261.2 91.8 (64.9)

In the above segment information totals, which exclude a part of unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity securities held for operating purposes, net revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2021 was

666.9 billion yen, a decrease of 19.2% from the same period in the prior year. Non-interest expenses increased by 1.9% from the same period in the prior year to 575.1 billion yen. Income before income taxes was 91.8 billion yen for the six months ended September 30, 2021. Please refer to page 10 for further details of the differences between U.S. GAAP and business segment amounts.