Nomura Holdings, Inc. Financial Summary - Six months ended September 30, 2021(PDF 259KB)

Basic-Net income attributable to NHI shareholders per share (Yen)
68.87
16.76
Diluted-Net income attributable to NHI shareholders per share (Yen)
67.10
16.25
Return on shareholders' equity - annualized
15.6%
3.8%
Note: Return on shareholders' equity is a ratio of Net income attributable to NHI shareholders to Total NHI shareholders' equity.
(2) Financial Position
(Millions of yen, except per share data)
At March 31
At September 30
2021
2021
Total assets
42,516,480
43,346,552
Total equity
2,756,451
2,801,632
Total NHI shareholders' equity
2,694,938
2,734,086
Total NHI shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets
6.3%
6.3%
Total NHI shareholders' equity per share (Yen)
879.79
883.46
2. Cash Dividends
(Yen amounts)
For the year ended March 31
2021
2022
2022 (Plan)
Dividends per share
Dividends record dates
At June 30
－
－
－
At September 30
20.00
8.00
－
At December 31
－
－
－
At March 31
15.00
－
Unconfirmed
For the year
35.00
－
Unconfirmed
Note: Fiscal year 2022 Q4 dividend amount are not presented per reasons stated in "3. Earnings Forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022".
3. Earnings Forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022
Nomura provides investment, financing and related services in the capital markets on a global basis. In the global capital markets there exist uncertainties due to, but not limited to, economic and market conditions. Nomura, therefore, does not present earnings forecasts.
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None
(Changes in Specified Subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation.)
Adoption of the simplified and particular accounting treatments: None
Changes in accounting policies
Changes in accounting policies due to amendments to the accounting standards: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other than a): None
Number of shares issued (common stock)
At March 31
At September 30
2021
2021
Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock)
3,233,562,601
3,233,562,601
Number of treasury stock
170,407,167
138,805,921
For the six months ended September 30
2020
2021
Average number of shares outstanding (year-to-date)
3,051,543,718
3,085,218,332
*This financial summary is not subject to certified public accountant's or audit firm's quarterly review.
Table of Contents for the Accompanying Materials
1. Qualitative Information of the Quarterly Consolidated Results .........................................................
Consolidated Statements of Income .....................................................................................................
P.
8
(3)
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ...........................................................................
P.
9
(4)
Note with respect to the Assumption as a Going Concern ..................................................................
P.
9
(5)
Segment Information - Operating Segment .........................................................................................
P.10
(6)
Significant Changes in Equity .............................................................................................................
P.11
3. Supplementary Information ...................................................................................................................
P.12
(1)
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarterly Comparatives ..........................................................
P.12
(2)
Business Segment Information - Quarterly Comparatives ..................................................................
P.13
(3)
Other ....................................................................................................................................................
P.14
1. Qualitative Information of the Quarterly Consolidated Results
(1) Consolidated Operating Results U.S. GAAP
Billions of yen
% Change
For the six months ended
September 30,
September 30,
(B-A)/(A)
2020 (A)
2021 (B)
Net revenue
829.7
672.1
(19.0)
Non-interest expenses
564.3
575.1
1.9
Income (loss) before income taxes
265.4
97.0
(63.5)
Income tax expense
52.2
41.5
(20.5)
Net income (loss)
213.2
55.5
(74.0)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
3.1
3.8
23.3
Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders
210.2
51.7
(75.4)
Return on shareholders' equity - annualized
15.6%
3.8%
－
Note: Return on shareholders' equity is a ratio of Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders to Total NHI shareholders' equity.
Nomura Holdings, Inc. and its consolidated entities (collectively, "Nomura") reported net revenue of 672.1 billion yen for the six months ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of 19.0% from the same period in the prior year. Non-interest expenses increased by 1.9% from the same period in the prior year to 575.1 billion yen. Income before income taxes was 97.0 billion yen and net income attributable to NHI shareholders was 51.7 billion yen for the six months ended September 30, 2021. Nomura recognized losses of 65.4 billion yen arising from transactions with a US client at its subsidiaries.
Segment Information
Billions of yen
% Change
For the six months ended
September 30,
September 30,
(B-A)/(A)
2020 (A)
2021 (B)
Net revenue
825.5
666.9
(19.2)
Non-interest expenses
564.3
575.1
1.9
Income (loss) before income taxes
261.2
91.8
(64.9)
In the above segment information totals, which exclude a part of unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity securities held for operating purposes, net revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2021 was
666.9 billion yen, a decrease of 19.2% from the same period in the prior year. Non-interest expenses increased by 1.9% from the same period in the prior year to 575.1 billion yen. Income before income taxes was 91.8 billion yen for the six months ended September 30, 2021. Please refer to page 10 for further details of the differences between U.S. GAAP and business segment amounts.
