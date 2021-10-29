Log in
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/28
556.6 JPY   -0.07%
02:08aNomura Approves Share Buyback Program(PDF 116KB)
PU
02:08aNomura Enhances Global Risk Management(PDF 305KB)
PU
10/28DBS Becomes First Singapore Bank to Join Net-Zero Alliance
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nomura Holdings, Inc. Financial Summary - Six months ended September 30, 2021(PDF 259KB)

10/29/2021 | 02:08am EDT
News Release

October 29, 2021

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Summary - Six months ended September 30, 2021

We are pleased to report the following consolidated financial summary based on the consolidated financial information under U.S. GAAP for six months ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Summary For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (U.S. GAAP)

Date:

October 29, 2021

Company name (code number):

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (8604)

Stock exchange listings:

(In Japan) Tokyo, Nagoya

(Overseas) New York, Singapore

Representative:

Kentaro Okuda

President and Group CEO, Nomura Holdings, Inc.

For inquiries:

Junko Tago

Executive Director, Head of Investor Relations, Nomura Holdings, Inc.

Tel: (Country Code 81) 3-5255-1000

URL: https://www.nomura.com

1. Consolidated Operating Results

(1) Operating Results

(Rounded to nearest million)

(Millions of yen, except per share data)

For the six months ended September 30

2020

2021

% Change from

% Change from

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

Total revenue

933,391

(14.0%)

784,381

(16.0%)

Net revenue

829,745

16.0%

672,141

(19.0%)

Income before income taxes

265,438

30.6%

97,000

(63.5%)

Net income attributable to

210,158

8.1%

51,700

(75.4%)

Nomura Holdings, Inc. ("NHI") shareholders

Comprehensive income

150,930

(4.7%)

65,953

(56.3%)

Basic-Net income attributable to NHI shareholders per share (Yen)

68.87

16.76

Diluted-Net income attributable to NHI shareholders per share (Yen)

67.10

16.25

Return on shareholders' equity - annualized

15.6%

3.8%

Note: Return on shareholders' equity is a ratio of Net income attributable to NHI shareholders to Total NHI shareholders' equity.

(2) Financial Position

(Millions of yen, except per share data)

At March 31

At September 30

2021

2021

Total assets

42,516,480

43,346,552

Total equity

2,756,451

2,801,632

Total NHI shareholders' equity

2,694,938

2,734,086

Total NHI shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets

6.3%

6.3%

Total NHI shareholders' equity per share (Yen)

879.79

883.46

2. Cash Dividends

(Yen amounts)

For the year ended March 31

2021

2022

2022 (Plan)

Dividends per share

Dividends record dates

At June 30

At September 30

20.00

8.00

At December 31

At March 31

15.00

Unconfirmed

For the year

35.00

Unconfirmed

Note: Fiscal year 2022 Q4 dividend amount are not presented per reasons stated in "3. Earnings Forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022".

3. Earnings Forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022

Nomura provides investment, financing and related services in the capital markets on a global basis. In the global capital markets there exist uncertainties due to, but not limited to, economic and market conditions. Nomura, therefore, does not present earnings forecasts.

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None
    (Changes in Specified Subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation.)
  2. Adoption of the simplified and particular accounting treatments: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to amendments to the accounting standards: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other than a): None
  5. Number of shares issued (common stock)

At March 31

At September 30

2021

2021

Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock)

3,233,562,601

3,233,562,601

Number of treasury stock

170,407,167

138,805,921

For the six months ended September 30

2020

2021

Average number of shares outstanding (year-to-date)

3,051,543,718

3,085,218,332

*This financial summary is not subject to certified public accountant's or audit firm's quarterly review.

Table of Contents for the Accompanying Materials

1. Qualitative Information of the Quarterly Consolidated Results .........................................................

P.

2

(1)

Consolidated Operating Results ...........................................................................................................

P.

2

(2)

Consolidated Financial Position ..........................................................................................................

P.

4

(3)

Consolidated Earnings Forecasts .........................................................................................................

P.

4

(4)

Risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic ...........................................................................................

P.

4

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ......................................................................................

P.

5

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets................................................................................................................

P.

6

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income .....................................................................................................

P.

8

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ...........................................................................

P.

9

(4)

Note with respect to the Assumption as a Going Concern ..................................................................

P.

9

(5)

Segment Information - Operating Segment .........................................................................................

P.10

(6)

Significant Changes in Equity .............................................................................................................

P.11

3. Supplementary Information ...................................................................................................................

P.12

(1)

Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarterly Comparatives ..........................................................

P.12

(2)

Business Segment Information - Quarterly Comparatives ..................................................................

P.13

(3)

Other ....................................................................................................................................................

P.14

- 1 -

1. Qualitative Information of the Quarterly Consolidated Results

(1) Consolidated Operating Results U.S. GAAP

Billions of yen

% Change

For the six months ended

September 30,

September 30,

(B-A)/(A)

2020 (A)

2021 (B)

Net revenue

829.7

672.1

(19.0)

Non-interest expenses

564.3

575.1

1.9

Income (loss) before income taxes

265.4

97.0

(63.5)

Income tax expense

52.2

41.5

(20.5)

Net income (loss)

213.2

55.5

(74.0)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

3.1

3.8

23.3

Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders

210.2

51.7

(75.4)

Return on shareholders' equity - annualized

15.6%

3.8%

Note: Return on shareholders' equity is a ratio of Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders to Total NHI shareholders' equity.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. and its consolidated entities (collectively, "Nomura") reported net revenue of 672.1 billion yen for the six months ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of 19.0% from the same period in the prior year. Non-interest expenses increased by 1.9% from the same period in the prior year to 575.1 billion yen. Income before income taxes was 97.0 billion yen and net income attributable to NHI shareholders was 51.7 billion yen for the six months ended September 30, 2021. Nomura recognized losses of 65.4 billion yen arising from transactions with a US client at its subsidiaries.

Segment Information

Billions of yen

% Change

For the six months ended

September 30,

September 30,

(B-A)/(A)

2020 (A)

2021 (B)

Net revenue

825.5

666.9

(19.2)

Non-interest expenses

564.3

575.1

1.9

Income (loss) before income taxes

261.2

91.8

(64.9)

In the above segment information totals, which exclude a part of unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity securities held for operating purposes, net revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2021 was

666.9 billion yen, a decrease of 19.2% from the same period in the prior year. Non-interest expenses increased by 1.9% from the same period in the prior year to 575.1 billion yen. Income before income taxes was 91.8 billion yen for the six months ended September 30, 2021. Please refer to page 10 for further details of the differences between U.S. GAAP and business segment amounts.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 06:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
