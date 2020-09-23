Nomura : In collaboration with SRI International Establishment and support of "Nomura SRI Innovation Center (NSIC)"(PDF 31KB)

News Release

In collaboration with SRI International Establishment and support of

"Nomura SRI Innovation Center (NSIC)"

Tokyo, September 23, 2020-Nomura today announced that it has agreed to collaborate with SRI International (SRI International "SRI"), a non-profit research and development organization in the United States, to establish an Innovation Center "Nomura SRI Innovation Center (NSIC)".

NSIC leverages SRI's knowhow and experience with many cutting-edge technologies, such as next generation artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, quantum sensing and computing, and analytics, to help Japanese companies stay abreast of the latest technology breakthroughs in a wide range of fields.

cutting-edge technologies, such as next generation artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, quantum sensing and computing, and analytics, to help Japanese companies stay abreast of the latest technology breakthroughs in a wide range of fields. NSIC is sponsored by and partnered with Nomura to serve a wide range of Japanese companies, U.S. and Japanese startups. NSIC will begin operations in early 2021.

NSIC is the first membership-based innovation center dedicated to Japanese companies, with coworking space on SRI's campus (Menlo Park, California) located in the heart of Silicon Valley, and SRI experts working closely with participating member companies on site.

NSIC connects its member Japanese companies with R&D labs, university research, incubators and startups in the U.S., NSIC will encourage innovation via a range of business practices that NSIC will synthesize and deliver via workshops, guest lectures and bespoke content -including deep technology transfer frameworks, evolving business models and best practices, go-to-market strategies and focused interactive experiences, thereby facilitating innovation and the transition of new technologies to markets.

Our company established an innovation office in San Francisco in September 2017, and has been exploring next-generation businesses and new technologies through its network of startups and venture capital based in the Silicon Valley area. This sponsorship is part of Nomura Group's efforts to promote its own and clients' business development, innovation support and global collaboration.

In addition, we have been supporting the global growth of client companies by providing financing and M & A advisory services. Through this project, we will further strengthen our support for innovation and new business development of client companies.

Going forward, the Nomura Group will continue to promote innovation initiatives while strengthening global partnerships to contribute to the changing needs and solutions of its customers and to the creation of a truly affluent society.

About SRI International

SRI International is a not-for-profit, independent research and development organization that works with clients to transfer cutting-edge technologies from the laboratory to the market. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, and providing services to government and industry, SRI brings real innovation and high value to its customers through collaboration across a wide range of technical and scientific disciplines. For more than 70 years, SRI has led the invention and design of innovative products and technologies, including surgical robots, Siri, online banking, medical ultrasound, and cancer treatments.