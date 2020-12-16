Nomura : Individual Investor Survey December 2020(PDF 241KB) 12/16/2020 | 11:03pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields News Release Nomura Individual Investor Survey December 2020 17 December 2020 Global Research Division Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. The Nomura Individual Investor Survey is a periodic survey conducted with the aim of better understanding investing activity by individuals and providing information on related trends. Nomura | JPN Nomura Individual Investor Survey December 17, 2020 1. Survey results (1) Nomura I-View Index down from previous survey at 7.4 The Nomura Individual Investor Market View Index (Nomura I-View Index), based on respondents' three-month outlook for share prices and calculated by subtracting the percentage of responses for "fall" from that for "rise," was 7.4 in December 2020, down 6.2pt versus the previous survey. The Nikkei 225 reference level (7 December 2020 close) was 26,547.44, up 3,457.49 versus the previous survey (7 September 2020 close of 23,089.95). Fig. 1: The Nomura I-View Index and reference level of Nikkei 225 at time of survey (DI) 90 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 Nomura I-View Index (lhs) Past average for index (lhs) Nikkei 225 at time of survey (rhs) (¥) 28,000 26,000 24,000 22,000 20,000 18,000 16,000 14,000 12,000 10,000 0 8,000 -10 6,000 06/4 07/4 08/4 09/4 10/4 11/4 12/4 13/4 14/4 15/4 16/4 17/4 18/4 19/4 20/4 (yy/m) Note: (1) The Nomura I-View Index is based on data collected by this survey and expressed as a diffusion index (DI). The calculation method is as follows: ([(number of responses indicating expected rise in share prices in the next three months) minus (number of responses indicating expected fall in share prices in the next three months)] divided by number of respondents) x 100. The figure for Jan 2010 used here excludes those respondents who projected that the Nikkei 225 would be flat. (2) The Nomura I-View Index ranges from -100 to +100. The closer to +100, the more bullish the outlook held by individual investors. The closer to -100, the more bearish the outlook held by individual investors. The combined percentage of respondents expecting the Nikkei 225 to rise over the next three months was 53.7%, down 3.1ppt from 56.8% in the previous survey. The percentage of respondents expecting a "rise of about 1,000 points" was down 5.7ppt versus the previous survey at 35.4%. The percentage of respondents expecting a "rise of about 2,000 points" was up 0.7ppt at 11.5%, while the percentage expecting a "rise of more than 2,000 points" rose 1.9ppt to 6.8%. The percentage expecting a "fall of about 1,000 points" rose 0.5ppt to 27.8%. The percentage expecting a "fall of about 2,000 points" was up 0.2ppt at 9.7%, while the percentage expecting a "fall of more than 2,000 points" was up 2.4ppt at 8.8% (Figure 2). 2 Nomura | JPN Nomura Individual Investor Survey December 17, 2020 Fig. 2: Outlook for Nikkei 225 during the next three months Rise of more than 2,000 points Rise of about 2,000 points Rise of about 1,000 points Fall of about 1,000 points Fall of about 2,000 points Fall of more than 2,000 points Sep 2020 Dec 2020 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 (% of responses) Note: Respondents were asked to share their outlook for the Nikkei 225 during the next three months based on the 7 December 2020 close of 26,547. Respondents could choose one answer from a possible six responses ranging from a rise of more than 2,000 points to a fall of more than 2,000 points, with 1,000-point increments in between. (2) Increased focus on "international affairs" Respondents were asked to select the factor most likely to affect the stock market over the next three months. The response rate for "international affairs" rose 7.5ppt versus the previous survey to 54.3%, while that for "market factors & psychological factors" rose 5.8ppt to 12.6%. The response rate for "domestic politics" meanwhile declined 15.7ppt to 6.9%. Fig. 3: Impact of factors on the stock market International affairs Domestic corporate earnings Market factors & psychological factors Domestic politics Forex trends Weather & natural disasters Sep 2020 Domestic interest rates Dec 2020 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 (% of responses) Note: Respondents were asked to choose one answer from a possible seven responses concerning factors likely to impact the stock market over the next three months or so. 3 Nomura | JPN Nomura Individual Investor Survey December 17, 2020 (3) Appeal of automobiles sector increases, appeal of consumer goods sector falls On the outlook for sectors over the next three months or so, we calculate a diffusion index (DI) by subtracting the percentage of responses for "unappealing" from that for "appealing." The DI for the automobiles sector increased 8.5pt versus the previous survey to -0.4. Meanwhile, the DI for "consumer goods" fell 4.8pt to -3.6 (Figures 4 and 5). The DI for the transportation and utilities sector came in at -24.5, the lowest reading since the survey began in April 2006. Fig. 4: Investment appeal by sector Sector DI Breakdown of DI (% of responses) (Ref) Appealing Unappealing Previous DI Pharmaceuticals 34.9 37.3 2.4 33.4 Electrical equipment/precision equipment 8.1 11.0 2.9 5.3 Telecommunications 6.9 11.3 4.4 9.9 Materials 0.1 9.0 8.9 -1.6 Automobiles -0.4 6.9 7.3 -8.9 Capital goods/other -2.4 4.2 6.6 -0.7 Consumer goods -3.6 11.7 15.3 1.2 Financials -19.1 3.8 22.9 -18.0 Transportation and utilities -24.5 4.8 29.3 -20.6 Note: Respondents were given nine sectors and asked to choose one they viewed as an appealing investment target and one they viewed as unappealing. For each sector, we calculated a DI by subtracting the percentage of responses for "unappealing" from that for "appealing." The materials sector comprises mining, textiles, paper & pulp, chemicals, oil, ceramics, steel, nonferrous metals, and trading houses. The financial sector comprises banks, miscellaneous finance, securities, and insurance. The capital goods/other sector comprises construction, machinery, shipbuilding, transportation equipment, miscellaneous manufacturing, and real estate. The transportation and utilities sector comprises railroads & buses, trucking, shipping, airlines, warehousing, electric power, and gas. The consumer goods sector comprises marine products, food, retail, and services. Fig. 5: DIs for selected sectors (DI) Automobiles 50 40 Financials 30 Capital goods/other 20 Pharmaceuticals 10 Electrical equipment/precision 0 equipment Materials -10 Telecommunications -20 -30 Transportation and utilities -40 Consumer goods (yy/m) 12/1 13/1 14/1 15/1 16/1 17/1 18/1 19/1 20/1 4 Nomura | JPN Nomura Individual Investor Survey December 17, 2020 (4) Most-watched stocks Respondents were asked to name one stock that they would like to have in their portfolio, or that they find appealing, regardless of whether their investment horizon is short term or long term (including stocks actually held). We show the most popular responses in Figure 6. Fig. 6: Name a stock with appeal (1,000 valid responses) Code Company No. of respondents 7203 Toyota Motor 87 4502 Takeda Pharmaceutical 54 6758 Sony 33 9432 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 23 8267 Aeon 20 6594 Nidec 17 2897 Nissin Foods Holdings 16 9984 SoftBank Group 15 4901 Fujifilm Holdings 14 9434 SoftBank Corp 14 2914 Japan Tobacco 13 2702 McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan) 12 4661 Oriental Land 12 7974 Nintendo 12 2811 Kagome 11 6501 Hitachi 10 Code Company No. of respondents 7201 Nissan Motor 10 8058 Mitsubishi Corp 10 4503 Astellas Pharma 9 4568 Daiichi Sankyo 9 9020 East Japan Railway 9 4755 Rakuten 8 9202 ANA Holdings 8 6701 NEC 7 6752 Panasonic 7 9437 NTT Docomo 7 3402 Toray Industries 6 4519 Chugai Pharmaceutical 6 6981 Murata Manufacturing 6 8001 Itochu 6 8591 Orix 6 9201 Japan Airlines 6 Note: Not included in valid responses were answers of "none" or clearly mistaken responses. (5) Rise in percentage of investors expecting yen appreciation against US dollar On the outlook for USD/JPY over the next three months, the combined percentage of respondents expecting the yen to appreciate against the US dollar was 61.0%, up 1.8ppt from the previous survey. The response rate for "rise of about ¥5 against the dollar" rose 1.5ppt to 54.5%.The response rate for "rise of about ¥10 against the dollar" rose 1.0ppt to 5.8% and the response rate for "rise of more than ¥10 against the dollar" fell 0.7ppt to 0.7%. The response rate for "fall of about ¥5 against the dollar" declined 2.8ppt to 34.8%. The response rate for "fall of about ¥10 against the dollar" rose 1.0ppt to 3.6%, while that for "fall of more than ¥10 against the dollar" was unchanged at 0.6% (Figure 7). 5 Nomura | JPN Nomura Individual Investor SurveyDecember 17, 2020 Fig. 7: Respondents' three-month outlook for USD/JPY Rise of more than ¥10 against the dollar Rise of about ¥10 against the dollar Rise of about ¥5 against the dollar Fall of about ¥5 against the dollar Fall of about ¥10 against the dollar Sep 2020 Fall of more than ¥10 against the dollar Dec 2020 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 (% of responses) Note: Respondents were asked to share their outlook for USD/JPY over the next three months, referencing a 7 December 2020 indicative rate of 104.00. They could choose one answer from six possible responses ranging from a rise of more than ¥10 against the dollar to a fall of more than ¥10 against the dollar, with ¥5 increments in between. (6) Investment appeal of Chinese yuan rises On the outlook for different currencies over the next three months, we calculate a DI for each currency by subtracting the percentage of responses for "unappealing" from that for "appealing." The DI for the Chinese yuan rose 7.5pt from the previous survey to -26.6, its highest reading since July 2016. The DI for the Japanese yen rose 2.6pt to 33.9, while that for the US dollar fell 6.1pt to 23.2 and that for the pound sterling fell 3.9pt to -7.1 (Figures 8 and 9). Fig. 8: Investment appeal by currency Currency DI Breakdown of DI (% of responses) (Ref) Appealing Unappealing Previous DI Japanese yen 33.9 39.9 6.0 31.3 US dollar 23.2 33.6 10.4 29.3 Australian dollar 10.7 13.1 2.4 9.4 Canadian dollar 0.9 1.4 0.5 2.1 Euro -2.4 3.6 6.0 -1.3 Pound sterling -7.1 1.2 8.3 -3.2 Chinese yuan -26.6 5.0 31.6 -34.1 Brazilian real -33.5 0.9 34.4 -34.5 Note: Respondents were given nine possible responses, consisting of the above eight currencies and "other, " and asked to choose one they viewed as an appealing investment target and one they viewed as unappealing. Those selecting "other" were asked to specify a currency. 6 Nomura | JPN Nomura Individual Investor SurveyDecember 17, 2020 Fig. 9: DIs for investment appeal of selected currencies 60 (DI) USD 40 JPY 20 AUD CAD 0 GBP -20 EUR -40 BRL -60 CNH -80 (yy/m) 10/1 11/1 12/1 13/1 14/1 15/1 16/1 17/1 18/1 19/1 20/1 (7) Appeal of Japanese investment trusts and Japanese equities among financial instruments rises To give an indication of plans for holding financial instruments, we calculate DIs for each type of financial instrument by subtracting the percentage of respondents planning to cease holding the instrument or decrease their holdings from the percentage planning to hold the instrument for the first time or increase their holdings. The DI for Japanese investment trusts rose 3.5pt versus the previous survey to 15.2 and that for Japanese equities rose 2.4pt to 43.6. The DI for Japanese bonds fell 2.0pt to 4.6 (Figure 10). Fig. 10: Financial instruments for which investors are planning either to increase or to decrease their holdings Financial instrument DI Breakdown of DI (% of responses) (Ref) Plan to increase Plan to decrease Previous DI Japanese equities 43.6 52.7 9.1 41.2 Cash & deposits 27.9 32.4 4.5 29.2 Japanese investment trusts 15.2 22.9 7.7 11.7 Foreign equities 13.0 13.4 0.4 14.7 Gold 7.2 7.6 0.4 8.9 Foreign investment trusts 6.2 7.5 1.3 6.8 Japanese bonds 4.6 6.4 1.8 6.6 Foreign bonds 2.1 3.5 1.4 2.3 Hybrid securities 1.9 2.1 0.2 1.7 Other 0.3 0.5 0.2 0.7 None -51.6 28.1 79.7 -49.7 s Note: Respondents were given a list of 11 responses and asked to choose those financial instruments for which they planned to increase their holdings and those for which they planned to decrease their holdings (multiple responses were allowed)."Plan to increase" refers to financial instruments that investors plan to hold for the first time or for which they plan to increase their holdings, while "plan to decrease" refers to instruments that investors plan to cease holding or for which they plan to decrease their holdings. Hybrid securities and gold were added to the list of choices from the February 2012 survey. Since the April 2013 survey, we have divided the former category of "Securities issued overseas" into foreign equities, foreign investment trusts, and foreign bonds. 7 Nomura | JPN Nomura Individual Investor Survey December 17, 2020 Fig. 11: DIs for financial instruments in which investors are planning either to increase or to decrease their holdings (DI) 60 50 Japanese equities Cash & deposits 40 30 20 10 0 10/1 11/1 12/1 13/1 14/1 15/1 16/1 17/1 18/1 19/1 20/1 (yy/m) Securities issued overseas Japanese investment trusts Japanese bonds Note: "Securities issued overseas" is the total for "foreign equities," "foreign investment trusts," and "foreign bonds." (8) Higher percentage of respondents expect prices to be lower one year out When asked for their outlook for prices of regularly purchased goods and services one year out, 24.9% of respondents selected a "fall" response, up 5.5ppt from last time. The percentage of respondents selecting a "no change" response was down 0.1ppt at 45.2%. The proportion of respondents selecting a "rise" response fell 5.4ppt to 29.9% (Figure 12). Fig. 12: Outlook for prices one year out (Ref) Choices % of responses Previous % of responses 1 Fall of 5% or more 2.5 1.8 2 Fall of 2% up to 5% 5.9 5.5 3 Fall of less than 2% 16.5 12.1 4 No change (0%) 45.2 45.3 5 Rise of less than 2% 21.7 24.2 6 Rise of 2% up to 5% 6.8 9.2 7 Rise of 5% or more 1.4 1.9 Total 100 100 Note: Respondents were asked to select one response to the question: "How do you expect prices of regularly purchased goods and services to differ from current levels one year out?" 8 Nomura | JPN Nomura Individual Investor Survey December 17, 2020 (9) ESG investment, themes for Japanese equity market in 2021 This survey included spot questions on ESG investment and themes for the Japanese equity market in 2021. Asked about their interest in companies' environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives, 46.6% of respondents chose "if anything, I'm interested," up 2.4ppt from last time the question was asked in the December 2018 survey. "If anything, I'm not interested" was the second most chosen response, with 30.0% of respondents selecting it, up 0.6ppt from the last time the question was asked (Figure 13). Fig. 13: Interest in companies' ESG initiatives Previous Choices No. of % of survey respondents responses Dec 2018 (%) 1. I'm very interested 83 8.3 9.2 2. If anything, I'm interested 466 46.6 44.2 3. If anything, I'm not interested 300 30.0 29.4 4. I'm not interested at all 89 8.9 10.0 5. I can't say, I don't know 62 6.2 7.2 Total 1,000 100.0 100.0 Note: Respondents were asked to select a single response to the question: "Are you interested in companies' ESG (environment, social, corporate governance) initiatives?" When asked whether or not ESG factors should be taken into consideration in equity markets, respondents chose "return on investment is important for stock market investment, but it is also important to consider ESG factors to some extent" more than any other response, with 50.2% of respondents choosing it, up 0.7ppt from the December 2018 survey (Figure 14). Fig. 14: Need to take ESG into consideration Previous Choices No. of % of survey respondents responses Dec 2018 (%) 1. Return on investment is what is important for stock market investment, so it is not 78 7.8 10.8 necessary to consider ESG factors 2. Return on investment is important for stock market investment, but it is also important to 502 50.2 49.5 consider ESG factors to some extent 3. Given the importance of sustainable growth, ESG factors are at least as important to 198 19.8 18.8 consider as return on investment when investing in the stock market 4. Don't know 222 22.2 20.9 Total 1,000 100.0 100.0 Note: Respondents were asked to select a single response to the question: "Do you think it is necessary to consider environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) factors when investing in the stock market?" We also asked about interest in financial products related to ESG. "I have no interest in ESG-related financial products" was the most common response with 41.4% of respondents choosing it, down 1.1ppt from the December 2018 survey. "Investment trusts that actively invest in environmentally friendly companies" was the next most popular response, with 29.9% of respondents choosing it, followed by "investment trusts that actively invest in companies excelling in corporate governance" and "ETFs that track ESG indices (indices made up of companies with high scores based on a comprehensive assessment of ESG factors)," with these product categories being chosen by 18.9% of respondents apiece (Figure 15). 9 Nomura | JPN Nomura Individual Investor SurveyDecember 17, 2020 Fig. 15: Interest in ESG-related financial products Previous Choices No. of % of survey respondents responses Dec 2018 (%) 1. Investment trusts that actively invest in environmentally friendly companies 299 29.9 26.1 2. Investment trusts that actively invest in companies promoting women's participation in 100 10.0 11.4 the workforce 3. Investment trusts that actively invest in companies excelling in corporate governance 189 18.9 29.2 4. Green bonds (bonds issued to fund environmentally friendly businesses) 118 11.8 10.6 5. ETFs that track ESG indices (indices made up of companies with high scores based on 189 18.9 16.3 a comprehensive assessment of ESG factors) 6. Financial products that contribute to specific or all SDGs 150 15.0 - 7. Social impact investment (financial products that aim to deliver both an economic return 159 15.9 - (investment income) and provide funding to resolve social problems) 8. Other 1 0.1 0.3 9. I have no interest in ESG-related financial products 414 41.4 42.5 Total 1,619 - - Note: Respondents were asked, "Which of these environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG)-related products are you interested in (choose all that apply)?" The survey also asked respondents whether the COVID-19 pandemic had changed their view of ESG investment. "No major change" was the most common response, with 63.3% of respondents choosing it, followed by "I regard ESG investment as somewhat important," which was chosen by 27.5% of respondents. Fig. 16: Changes in view of ESG investment Choices No. of % of respondents responses 1. I regard ESG investment as very important 28 2.8 2. I regard ESG investment as somewhat important 275 27.5 3. I do not regard ESG investment as particularly important 45 4.5 4. I do not regard ESG investment as important at all 19 1.9 5. No major change 633 63.3 Total 1,000 100.0 Note: Respondents were asked to select a single response to the question: "Has your view of ESG investment changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic?" Finally, respondents were asked to select themes on which they intended to focus particularly when making investment decisions, out of a list of themes that look likely to become key themes in the Japanese equity market in 2021 or to have an impact. The response to the COVID-19 pandemic (vaccine rollout, support for working from home, etc) was the most popular response, selected by 52.2% of respondents, followed by US monetary policy (50.5%) and forex trends (41.4%). The theme of BOJ monetary policy was selected by 25.6% of respondents, while the theme of shareholder returns (dividends, share buybacks) was selected by 20.9% (Figure 17). 10 Nomura | JPN Nomura Individual Investor SurveyDecember 17, 2020 Fig. 17: Themes for the Japanese equity market in 2021 Choices No. of % of respondents responses 1. Response to the COVID-19 pandemic (vaccine rollout, support for working from home, etc) 522 52.2 2. US monetary policy 505 50.5 3. Forex trends 414 41.4 4. BOJ monetary policy 256 25.6 5. Shareholder returns (dividends, share buybacks) 209 20.9 6. Crude oil prices 159 15.9 7. Environment-related (greenhouse gas reduction, plastic-free initiatives, etc) 159 15.9 8. Summer 2021 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics 155 15.5 9. Artificial intelligence (AI) 148 14.8 10. Spread of 5G 137 13.7 11. Reform of medical/healthcare market 133 13.3 12. Employment-related (labor shortages, employment regulatory reform, personnel cost revisions) 111 11.1 13. Stimulation of financial and capital markets 103 10.3 14. Nothing in particular 79 7.9 15. Digitalization of government 77 7.7 16. Increase in M&A deals 72 7.2 17. Disaster mitigation, infrastructure upgrade measures 58 5.8 18. Fintech (including cashless payments) 57 5.7 19. Management focused on ROE 42 4.2 20. Agricultural sector regulatory reform 22 2.2 21. Digitalization of education 17 1.7 22. Integrated resorts including casinos 14 1.4 23. Other 7 0.7 Total 3,456 - Note: Respondents were asked to select up to five themes on which they intended to focus particularly when making investment decisions, out of the themes listed above that look likely to become key themes in the Japanese equity market in 2021 or to have an impact. 11 Nomura | JPN Nomura Individual Investor Survey December 17, 2020 2. Nomura Individual Investor Survey With the aim of better understanding investing activity by individuals and providing information on those trends, Nomura Securities periodically conducts a survey-the Nomura Individual Investor Survey. The results of the survey have been published since April 2006. Survey method:Questionnaire conducted electronically using the internet monitor questionnaire service administered by Nomura Investor Relations Co., Ltd. Survey target:Survey sent to 3,000 individual investors randomly selected from the approximately 24,000 with equity investment experience participating in Nomura Investor Relations' internet monitor questionnaire service Number of responses:1,000 (survey closed when 1,000 responses received) Survey period:Survey distributed on 7 December 2020, with deadline for responses on 8 December 2020 Survey content:Questions included each time are (1) share price outlook, (2) factors expected to impact the stock market, (3) attractive sectors and stocks, (4) USD/JPY outlook and attractive currencies, (5) financial instruments for which investors plan to change their holdings, and (6) inflation outlook (since July 2013). Respondents are also asked spot questions each time and queried about their personal profiles. 3. 