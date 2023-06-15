Advanced search
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:00:10 2023-06-15 am EDT
554.60 JPY   +5.24%
12:11aNomura : Individual Investor Survey June 2023
06/14Nomura : Aviso aos Acionistas
06/13Japan Index Rallies to Record High; Toyota Shares Jump 5%
Nomura : Individual Investor Survey June 2023

06/15/2023 | 12:11am EDT
We announced Nomura Individual Investor Survey June 2023.

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking). Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 04:10:08 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2023 1 355 B 9 723 M 9 723 M
Net income 2023 135 B 971 M 971 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 3,28%
Capitalization 1 570 B 11 264 M 11 264 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 26 585
Free-Float 90,7%
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 527,00 JPY
Average target price 521,38 JPY
Spread / Average Target -1,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Okuda President, Group CEO & Director
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer & Head-IR
Koji Nagai Executive Officer
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Yoshifumi Kishida Executive Officer & Head-Group Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.5.81%10 994
MORGAN STANLEY3.83%147 438
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-0.26%101 964
CHARLES SCHWAB-34.72%99 647
CITIGROUP INC.6.65%94 787
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.45%39 128
