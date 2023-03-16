Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nomura Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:50:43 2023-03-16 am EDT
489.30 JPY   -4.06%
12:13aNomura : Individual Investor Survey March 2023
PU
03/14Dollar slumps as markets trim Fed hike expectations on US banks' fallout
RE
03/09Important : Fraudulent Activity, Scams, and Unauthorized Use of Nomura Brand
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nomura : Individual Investor Survey March 2023

03/16/2023 | 12:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We announced Nomura Individual Investor Survey March 2023.

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking). Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 04:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
12:13aNomura : Individual Investor Survey March 2023
PU
03/14Dollar slumps as markets trim Fed hike expectations on US banks' fallout
RE
03/09Important : Fraudulent Activity, Scams, and Unauthorized Use of Nomura Brand
PU
03/08Trial Holdings Inc. has filed an IPO.
CI
03/07Nomura : Completes Transfer of Domestic Business in Thailand
PU
03/05Asia Week Ahead: China Sets Growth Target, Kuroda’s Farewell, Aust..
MT
03/02China’s Annual Policy Summit to Unveil 2023 Growth Target, New Leadership Team
MT
03/01Nomura Announces Management Changes
CI
03/01Nomura : Announces Management Changes
PU
03/01Nomura : Announces Nomination of Members for Board of Directors
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 350 B 10 185 M 10 185 M
Net income 2023 133 B 1 006 M 1 006 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 3,33%
Capitalization 1 531 B 11 558 M 11 558 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 26 585
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 510,00 JPY
Average target price 548,44 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Okuda President, Group CEO & Director
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer & Head-IR
Koji Nagai Executive Officer
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Yoshifumi Kishida Executive Officer & Head-Group Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.3.05%11 243
MORGAN STANLEY0.44%151 324
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-9.08%113 638
CHARLES SCHWAB-28.48%104 424
CITIGROUP INC.-0.91%92 132
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.70%40 661