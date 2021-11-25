Nomura : Investment Corporation Managed by Nomura SPARX Investment Invests in Astroscale(PDF 270KB)

Investment Corporation Managed by Nomura SPARX Investment

Invests in Astroscale

Tokyo, November 25, 2021-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced that an investment corporation managed by its subsidiary Nomura SPARX Investment, Inc. (NSPI)1 has acquired shares in Astroscale Holdings, Inc. (Astroscale). This is the first investment by the investment corporation.

Founded in 2013, Astroscale is the market leader in satellite servicing and long-term orbital sustainability across all orbits. The company develops technologies across the range of on-orbit servicing, including end-of-life and debris removal to mitigate the growing buildup of space debris, and life extension to maximize the use of expensive satellite assets in a sustainable manner. Astroscale is expected to play a key role in developing this rapidly expanding market.

Through NSPI, Nomura will support start-up companies as part of its commitment to contribute to Japan's economic growth.

1 See news release issued on January 14, 2021 titled "Nomura and SPARX Group Announce Strategic Alliance to Establish Listed Investment Corporation" https://www.nomuraholdings.com/news/nr/holdings/20210114/20210114.html