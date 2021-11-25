Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nomura Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nomura : Investment Corporation Managed by Nomura SPARX Investment Invests in Astroscale(PDF 270KB)

11/25/2021 | 02:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

Investment Corporation Managed by Nomura SPARX Investment

Invests in Astroscale

Tokyo, November 25, 2021-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced that an investment corporation managed by its subsidiary Nomura SPARX Investment, Inc. (NSPI)1 has acquired shares in Astroscale Holdings, Inc. (Astroscale). This is the first investment by the investment corporation.

Founded in 2013, Astroscale is the market leader in satellite servicing and long-term orbital sustainability across all orbits. The company develops technologies across the range of on-orbit servicing, including end-of-life and debris removal to mitigate the growing buildup of space debris, and life extension to maximize the use of expensive satellite assets in a sustainable manner. Astroscale is expected to play a key role in developing this rapidly expanding market.

Through NSPI, Nomura will support start-up companies as part of its commitment to contribute to Japan's economic growth.

ends

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

1 See news release issued on January 14, 2021 titled "Nomura and SPARX Group Announce Strategic Alliance to Establish Listed Investment Corporation" https://www.nomuraholdings.com/news/nr/holdings/20210114/20210114.html

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 07:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
02:40aNOMURA : Investment Corporation Managed by Nomura SPARX Investment Invests in Astroscale(P..
PU
11/24NOMURA : Selected as Component of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
PU
11/24IMPORTANT : Fraudulent Activity, Scams, and Unauthorized Use of Nomura Brand (PDF 36KB)
PU
11/22China's Central Bank Hints at Potential Policy Easing, Economists Say
MT
11/21NOMURA : Russell/Nomura Indexes Annual Reconstitution
PU
11/19American Century Investments and Nomura Launch Active ETF for High Yield Bonds
AQ
11/18NOMURA : Publishes First Report on UN Principles for Responsible Banking
PU
11/18NOMURA : Publishes First Report on UN Principles for Responsible Banking(PDF 205KB)
PU
11/17NOMURA : UN PRB Report 2021 (PDF 596KB)
PU
11/15Chinese Vegetable Supplier Meicai Taps Banks For Up to $500 Million Hong Kong IPO
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 344 B 11 642 M 11 642 M
Net income 2022 165 B 1 427 M 1 427 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,21x
Yield 2022 4,79%
Capitalization 1 527 B 13 236 M 13 232 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 26 402
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 493,40 JPY
Average target price 620,80 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Okuda President, Group CEO & Director
Takumi Kitamura CFO, Chief Administration Officer & Head-IR
Koji Nagai Chairman
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Tomoyuki Teraguchi Chief Compliance Officer & Representative EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.-9.47%13 236
MORGAN STANLEY47.56%182 779
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION56.75%156 806
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.51.37%135 546
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-17.72%45 820
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-19.13%30 731