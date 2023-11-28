NEW YORK/DUBAI, UAE, 28 NOVEMBER 2023 - Laser Digital, the pioneering digital asset subsidiary of Nomura, has announced its strategic integration with Talos, the premier provider of digital asset trading technology for institutions. This partnership broadens Laser Digital's reach among institutional clients while adding a new source of institutional-grade liquidity to the Talos network.

"We are proud to join forces with Talos to expand institutional access to digital assets," said Jez Mohideen, CEO of Laser Digital. "Talos and Laser Digital share a heritage in traditional financial markets and a common goal to simplify digital asset trading in a way that is familiar and trusted by institutions."

As a 100% owned subsidiary of Nomura, Laser Digital offers unparalleled credit and counterparty risk when sourcing crypto liquidity. Laser's quant-driven liquidity provision and market-making capabilities are powered by a proprietary technology platform based on years of experience in systematic trading.

"We are thrilled to welcome Laser Digital to the Talos provider network, reinforcing our commitment to providing comprehensive trading solutions to institutional clients," said Anton Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of Talos. "Laser Digital stands out in the digital asset landscape and will enrich the liquidity available to Talos clients looking to achieve best execution."

As more digital asset regulation is introduced globally, institutional focus on transparency and best execution is expected to grow, making the combination of Talos's advanced technology and Laser Digital's institutional-grade liquidity a significant development. Talos's platform, known for helping clients aggregate liquidity from diverse sources, is designed to support sophisticated trading strategies and to help institutional clients achieve optimal trade execution.

About Laser Digital

Backed by Nomura, Laser Digital delivers scalable, robust opportunities in digital assets across trading, asset management, and ventures. The team works at higher risk management standards, compliance, and commercial viability, all driven by a belief in more responsible engagement in digital assets. With an open and dynamic culture, Laser Digital has the freedom to adapt to market needs, to move swiftly to capitalisation, and to share learnings with clients and partners - bringing greater confidence to the institutional market for the benefit of all. For more information, please visit Laser Digital

About Talos

Talos provides an institutional-grade technology infrastructure that supports the full lifecycle of digital assets trading and procurement including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trade execution, settlement, lending, and borrowing. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform connects the diverse group of participants involved in today's crypto-asset market structure - institutional investors, prime brokers, exchanges, OTC desks, lenders, and custodians - through a single point of entry. This streamlines the entire trading process, eliminates unnecessary intermediary risk, and provides institutions a clear path to best execution. For additional information, visit www.talos.com.

Talos Disclaimer: Talos offers software-as-a-service products that provide connectivity tools for institutional clients. Talos does not provide clients with any pre-negotiated arrangements with liquidity providers or other parties. Clients are required to independently negotiate arrangements with liquidity providers and other parties bilaterally. Talos is not party to any of these arrangements. Services and venues may not be available in all jurisdictions.