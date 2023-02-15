Nomura : Laser Digital Invests in DeFi Protocol Infinity to Accelerate Hybrid Finance

PRESS RELEASE

Feb 15, 2023

Nomura's Laser Digital Invests in DeFi Protocol Infinity to Accelerate Hybrid Finance

Hong Kong and Zurich / 15 February 2023 - Nomura's digital assets subsidiary, Laser Digital, today announces a strategic investment in Infinity, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol for institutional lending and borrowing. The investment accelerates Infinity's development of critical infrastructure for "Institutional DeFi" or "Hybrid Finance."

Founded by ex-Morgan Stanley Head of Structuring Kevin Lepsoe, Infinity is a pioneering interest rate protocolthat forms the basis for benchmark rates and institutional-grade lending, borrowing, and risk management in DeFi. Infinity's wholesale exchange, the first of several planned infrastructures, provides inter-exchange clearing, fixed and floating rate markets, as well as enterprise-grade risk management utilizing hybrid on-chain/off-chain infrastructures that deliver transaction efficiency, security, and scalability. Infinity is led by a team of structurers, quantitative developers, and financial engineers who formerly worked at Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, PIMCO, and other global financial institutions.

Infinity recently raised seed fundingfrom digital asset market makers and VCs, including Susquehanna International Group, GSR, Flow Traders, CSquared, Block0, OWC, CMS, and others. The investment by Nomura's Laser Digital marks a concerted advance by traditional investment banks into the Institutional DeFi or "Hybrid Finance" space.

"Infinity is building critical infrastructure for DeFi, and its protocol enabling price discovery and management of risk within DeFi is transformative for institutions," commented Olivier Dang, Head of Ventures at Laser Digital. "Infinity's groundwork paves the way for institutional flows on-chain, new levels of rates and risk innovation, and we are keen to support their advances in the hybrid finance space."

Laser Digital was recently unveiledby Nomura to spearhead its digital asset ambitions and is chaired by Steve Ashley, who previously led Nomura's wholesale division, with Dr. Jez Mohideen as its CEO. Headquartered in Switzerland, Laser Digital's investments are focused on DeFi, centralized finance (CeFi), web3, and blockchain infrastructure.

"Laser Digital Ventures is an active investor in hybrid finance and a superb partner as we look to advance a rates protocol that meets the needs of the global investor community," commented Kevin Lepsoe, Founder of Infinity. "With institutional flows set to migrate to DeFi in 2025 under new BIS guidelines and with CeFi crypto proving fraught with risk, the transparency and risk mitigation of hybrid finance is truly unrivaled, and we look forward to close collaboration with Laser Digital as this market gathers pace."

Hybrid finance - also known as Institutional DeFi or "HyFi" - represents an evolution of DeFi that combines elements of decentralized and centralized finance. It aims to enhance the efficiency, scalability, and security of on-chain transactions by using off-chain risk management and computing. This enables practitioners to access blockchain efficiencies while still retaining enterprise-grade risk management. The design of HyFi allows for the off-chain components to eventually move onto the blockchain as security and standards improve.