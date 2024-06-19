Post *X, formerly Twitter share button is not available on your current browser. PDF (718KB) Laser Digital receives Financial Services Permission from ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority to provide services in both traditional and digital assets June 19, 2024 Laser Digital

Abu Dhabi, UAE 19 June 2024 Laser Digital (AD) Limited, is delighted to announce that the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Abu Dhabi has approved the issuance of a Financial Services Permission (FSP), completing Laser Digital's licencing process with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

The licence grants Laser Digital the permission to provide broker-dealer services and asset/fund management services in and from ADGM, in relation to both virtual assets and traditional assets. Jez Mohideen leads Laser Digital's UAE entity with Ramin Shayesteh as Head of Distribution.

Jez Mohideen, CEO of Laser Digital commented;

"Our team at Laser is delighted with this significant milestone, and we are eager to contribute responsibly to the virtual asset industry in the UAE. We have always been committed to upholding the highest standards of compliance and regulations at ADGM, and we look forward to contributing to ADGM's ecosystem."

Commenting on Laser's licence approval, Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development at ADGM said; "We're delighted to welcome Laser Digital as we expand our financial community to include partners such as Laser, whose offerings align with ADGM and the FSRA's international best practices and progressive regulatory ecosystem."

Laser Digital is a digital asset business redefining the frontier of digital finance. Backed by Nomura, Laser Digital delivers scalable, robust opportunities across trading, solutions, asset management and ventures. The team works at higher risk management standards, compliance, and commercial viability, all driven by a belief in more responsible engagement in digital assets. With an open and dynamic culture, Laser Digital has the freedom to adapt to market needs, to move swiftly to capitalisation, and to share learnings with clients and partners - bringing greater confidence to the institutional market for the benefit of all.

For more information, please visit: https://www.laserdigital.com

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21st October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi's position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on direct application of The English Common Law, ADGM governs the entire Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island which is designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred top IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA's largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions while leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world's most advanced, diverse and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more information, please visit: https://www.adgm.com