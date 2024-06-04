Tweet *Twitter share button is not available on your current browser. PDF (247KB) Nomura Lists New ETF Designed to Track Performance of Nikkei Semiconductor Stock Index on TSE June 4, 2024 Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Tokyo, June 4, 2024 - Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. (NAM), the core company within the Investment Management Division of Nomura Group, today announced that it has listed a new ETF designed to track the performance of the Nikkei Semiconductor Stock Index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). From today, investors can trade the ETF on the TSE through securities dealers and traders in Japan.

Code Name Index Management Fee 200A NEXT FUNDS Nikkei Semiconductor Stock Index Exchange Traded Fund Nikkei Semiconductor Stock Index 0.462%

annually

(0.42%, tax excluded)1

The Nikkei Semiconductor Stock Index is a market value weighted index comprised of major semiconductor related stocks listed on the TSE. It consists of the top 30 stocks by market capitalization and represents the price movement of semiconductor related stocks in Japan.

Amid expectations for further expansion of the semiconductor market, the ETF will provide investors globally with opportunities to invest in major Japanese semiconductor-related companies.

For further details on the ETF, please refer to https://nextfunds.jp/en/lineup/200A/.

† "NEXT FUNDS" is the brand name for the ETF product range of Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd., representing "Nomura Exchange Traded Funds".

1 As of June 3, 2024

Disclaimer of "Nikkei Semiconductor Stock Index"

Disclaimer of Nomura Asset Management

Disclosures Required in Japan

ETF Investment Risks

Since the Fund invests primarily in securities and futures contracts, there is a risk that the market price of such securities or the NAV per unit of the Fund could decline and cause an investment loss due to a decline in the index, a price decline in securities comprising the index, the bankruptcy of a security issuer, or deterioration in the financial conditions of an issuer, in addition to other market factors.

Also, because some securities in the Fund are influenced by exchange rates, the NAV may fall due to fluctuations in the foreign exchange rate. An investor's principal is therefore not guaranteed.

Furthermore, investment trusts are different from deposits and savings.

ETF risks are not limited to the above.

Before investing in the Fund, prospective investors should carefully read the summary prospectus and base decisions on their own judgement.

ETF Investment Costs

An investor shall bear the following costs when investing in the Fund.

Trading Fee:

Trading of the Fund incurs brokerage commission fees set by a Type-1 financial instruments business provider (securities firm) that handles the transaction. These commissions are separate from the actual transaction value. (Because the commissions charged by each securities firm differ, it is not possible to specify a maximum amount.)

Management Fees:

The total management fee is obtained by adding the amount determined in (2) below to the amount determined in (1) below. Management fees are paid from the trust assets, and therefore are charged indirectly according to the period that the ETF is held.

(1) The amount obtained by multiplying the total net assets by a rate determined by the Management Company not to exceed 1.045% annually* (0.95% exclusive of taxes).

The maximum management fee of each ETF is indicated above. For some ETFs, the management fees are calculated based on the Fund's principal.

(2) If the securities belonging to the trust assets have been loaned, an amount no more than 55%* (50% exclusive of taxes) of the loan fees.*

The highest loan fee of the ETFs is indicated.

Other Fees:

ETF-related taxes, expenses necessary for trust administrative procedures (including various expenses necessary for safekeeping of overseas assets), interest on advances provided by the trustee, sales consignment fees incurred when securities included in the fund are traded, audit fees, other expenses (including expenses relating to listing of Beneficiary Interests and fees for the use of trademarks to subject indexes), and consumption taxes on these fees are incurred, when applicable, during the trust period. These expenses are paid from the trust assets and are charged indirectly during the period that the ETF is held. Other expenses will vary according to investment circumstances, and consequently, rates and maximum amounts cannot be specified in advance.

The total amount of the above fees and expenses will vary according to investment duration, so they cannot be specified ahead of time.

For further details, please refer to the "Fund Expense and Taxes" section of the summary prospectus.

Notes

Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. does not directly handle order requests for the Fund from investors. To invest in the Fund it is necessary to open an account with a nearby Type-1 financial instruments business provider (securities firm) that handles ETFs and make a request to the broker.

