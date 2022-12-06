Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nomura Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-06 am EST
489.00 JPY   -0.06%
07:22aNomura : Outlook for FY22-23 corporate earnings
PU
01:12aNomura : Outlook for FY22–23 corporate earnings
PU
12/05China Passenger Car Demand to Slump 5% in 2023 as Some Foreign Makers Downsize or Exit, Nomura Says
MT
Nomura : Outlook for FY22-23 corporate earnings

12/06/2022 | 07:22am EST
Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking). Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 12:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
07:22aNomura : Outlook for FY22-23 corporate earnings
PU
01:12aNomura : Outlook for FY22–23 corporate earnings
PU
12/05China Passenger Car Demand to Slump 5% in 2023 as Some Foreign Makers Downsize or Exit,..
MT
12/05Nomura : Finalizes Gain on Partial Sale of Stake in Affiliate
PU
12/04Asia Week Ahead: Sobering Trade Date from China, Taiwan, a Rate Decision..
MT
12/03Archegos' Bill Hwang says prosecutor misconduct justifies indictment's dismissal
RE
12/02Nomura Asset Management Makes Initia : Water
PU
12/01China Says Covid Battle Reaches New Phase, Urges Elderly to Vaccinate
MT
12/01Investors with $30 trln to push companies on human rights, social issues
RE
11/30Disappointing Economic Data Repels Japanese Stock Traders; Toyota's Global Output Excee..
MT
Financials
Sales 2023 1 315 B 9 635 M 9 635 M
Net income 2023 114 B 839 M 839 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 3,20%
Capitalization 1 469 B 10 766 M 10 766 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 26 585
Free-Float 90,9%
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 489,30 JPY
Average target price 510,60 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Okuda President, Group CEO & Director
Takumi Kitamura CFO, Chief Administration Officer & Head-IR
Koji Nagai Executive Officer
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Yoshifumi Kishida Executive Officer & Head-Group Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.-2.47%10 766
MORGAN STANLEY-6.17%155 843
CHARLES SCHWABB-1.95%153 931
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-2.88%132 795
CITIGROUP INC.-21.78%91 497
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-21.13%42 158