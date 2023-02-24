Nomura : Publishes Report on UN Principles for Responsible Banking

Tokyo, February 24, 2023 - Nomura Holdings, Inc. today published its second "United Nations' Principles for Responsible Banking1 (PRB) report FY2022/23 ". This report includes a description on interim target setting for Financed emissions (Scope 3 Category 15), which has been conducted in accordance with Net-Zero Banking Alliance2 guidelines.

1 Nomura became a signatory to the UN Environment Programme's PRB framework in May 2020 setting it on a journey to measure and assess its business in line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Signatories are required to conduct an analysis of their most significant impacts, set ambitious targets to address those impacts and be accountable for those targets through progress reporting. Nomura Group is focusing its efforts on positively influencing the two broad areas of 'Climate' and 'Inclusive and Healthy Economies'.

2 Refer to the news release issued on September 28, 2021 entitled "Nomura Commits to Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Joins Net-Zero Banking Alliance".