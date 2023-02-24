Nomura : Publishes Report on UN Principles for Responsible Banking

1 Nomura became a signatory to the UN Environment Programme's PRB framework in May 2020 setting it on a journey to measure and assess its business in line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Signatories are required to conduct an analysis of their most significant impacts, set ambitious targets to address those impacts and be accountable for those targets through progress reporting. Nomura Group is focusing its efforts on positively influencing the two broad areas of 'Climate' and 'Inclusive and Healthy Economies'.
