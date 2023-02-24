Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nomura Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-24 am EST
560.20 JPY   -0.69%
02:17aNomura : Publishes Report on UN Principles for Responsible Banking
PU
01:07aNomura : Asset Management Recognized in Asia Asset Management 2023 Best of the Best Awards
PU
12:57aNomura : UN PRB Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nomura : Publishes Report on UN Principles for Responsible Banking

02/24/2023 | 02:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tokyo, February 24, 2023 - Nomura Holdings, Inc. today published its second "United Nations' Principles for Responsible Banking1 (PRB) report FY2022/23 ". This report includes a description on interim target setting for Financed emissions (Scope 3 Category 15), which has been conducted in accordance with Net-Zero Banking Alliance2 guidelines.

1 Nomura became a signatory to the UN Environment Programme's PRB framework in May 2020 setting it on a journey to measure and assess its business in line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Signatories are required to conduct an analysis of their most significant impacts, set ambitious targets to address those impacts and be accountable for those targets through progress reporting. Nomura Group is focusing its efforts on positively influencing the two broad areas of 'Climate' and 'Inclusive and Healthy Economies'.

2 Refer to the news release issued on September 28, 2021 entitled "Nomura Commits to Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Joins Net-Zero Banking Alliance".

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking). Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 07:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
02:17aNomura : Publishes Report on UN Principles for Responsible Banking
PU
01:07aNomura : Asset Management Recognized in Asia Asset Management 2023 Best of the Best Awards
PU
12:57aNomura : UN PRB Report 2022
PU
02/21Ecommerce, Pharma Stocks Drag Asian Equities Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
02/17Nomura : Revises Classification of NOMURA-BPI SDGs, Publishes NOMURA-BPI SDGs Extended
PU
02/16Nomura : and Wolfe Research Agree to Long-Term Extension of Strategic Alliance
PU
02/15Nomura : Laser Digital Invests in DeFi Protocol Infinity to Accelerate Hybrid Finance
PU
02/14Tranche Update on Nomura Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 24, 202..
CI
02/12Asia Week Ahead: New BoJ Governor, Record Japan Trade Deficit, Philippin..
MT
02/08Nomura : to Support Relief Efforts in Turkey and Syria
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 345 B 9 979 M 9 979 M
Net income 2023 131 B 972 M 972 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 3,23%
Capitalization 1 693 B 12 563 M 12 563 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 26 585
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 564,10 JPY
Average target price 540,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target -4,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Okuda President, Group CEO & Director
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer & Head-IR
Koji Nagai Executive Officer
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Yoshifumi Kishida Executive Officer & Head-Group Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.15.45%12 563
MORGAN STANLEY14.41%162 927
CHARLES SCHWAB-5.15%149 339
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.5.10%121 635
CITIGROUP INC.10.63%96 920
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED5.63%42 519