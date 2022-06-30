Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nomura Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-30 am EDT
495.90 JPY   +0.04%
06:23aNOMURA : to Transfer Domestic Business in Thailand and Focus on International Wholesale and Wealth Management
PU
06:23aNOMURA : Publishes TCFD Report 2022
PU
06:23aNOMURA : Capital Partners Enters into Capital Alliance with LIPPS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nomura : Publishes TCFD Report 2022

06/30/2022 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tokyo, June 30, 2022 - Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced that it has published the Nomura TCFD Report 2022, outlining the firm's most recent initiatives on climate change related risks and opportunities and sustainability solutions.

The report sets out the fundamental principles that guide Nomura's approach to climate change and provides information on key financial services offered by the firm to help resolve climate change and social issues amid progress toward decarbonization.

The report also includes a credit exposure analysis outlining the metrics used to measure credit risk exposure, which is most sensitive to carbon transition, as well as various forms of scenario analysis used to capture risks not readily identified by other risk management methods.

Nomura committed to support the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in 2018, and has enhanced information disclosure in line with the TCFD recommendations.

As part of its aim to Drive Sustainability, Nomura Group actively engages in ESG and SDG related activities. In September 2021, Nomura announced its commitment to achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for its own operations by 2030, and to transitioning attributable GHG emissions from its lending and investment portfolios to align with pathways achieving net zero by 20502.

Nomura will continue to strengthen its efforts to combat climate change and enhance disclosures to further contribute to the realization of a more sustainable future and help resolve issues affecting society.

Please refer to the link below to view the Nomura TCFD Report 2022:

Nomura TCFD Report 2022 (PDF 1,627KB)

1 TCFD is a private sector initiative created in December 2015 by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) to help companies enhance disclosures on climate change. TCFD published its final report in June 2017.

2 Please refer to "Nomura Commits to Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Joins Net-Zero Banking Alliance" published on September 28, 2021. Nomura Commits to Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Joins Net-Zero Banking Alliance

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 10:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
06:23aNOMURA : to Transfer Domestic Business in Thailand and Focus on International Wholesale an..
PU
06:23aNOMURA : Publishes TCFD Report 2022
PU
06:23aNOMURA : Capital Partners Enters into Capital Alliance with LIPPS
PU
03:22aNOMURA : TCFD Report 2022
PU
02:12aNOMURA : Publishes TCFD Report 2022(PDF 273KB)
PU
02:12aNOMURA : Capital Partners Enters into Capital Alliance with LIPPS(PDF 264KB)
PU
02:12aNOMURA : Launches Inaugural Global Shariah Sustainable Equity Fund to Broaden Impact Inves..
PU
06/29NOMURA : Launches Inaugural Global Shariah Sustainable Equity Fund to Broaden Impact Inves..
PU
06/27Nomura Files Annual Report on Form 20-F
BU
06/27NOMURA : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 387 B 10 148 M 10 148 M
Net income 2022 183 B 1 339 M 1 339 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,36x
Yield 2022 4,62%
Capitalization 1 503 B 10 996 M 10 996 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 26 585
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 495,70 JPY
Average target price 552,60 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Okuda President, Group CEO & Director
Takumi Kitamura CFO, Chief Administration Officer & Head-IR
Koji Nagai Executive Officer
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Yoshifumi Kishida Executive Officer & Head-Group Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.-1.20%10 996
MORGAN STANLEY-20.34%136 777
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-24.35%120 646
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-21.71%99 544
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-18.93%45 053
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.3.28%28 795