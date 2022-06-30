Nomura : Publishes TCFD Report 2022

Tokyo, June 30, 2022 - Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced that it has published the Nomura TCFD Report 2022, outlining the firm's most recent initiatives on climate change related risks and opportunities and sustainability solutions.

The report sets out the fundamental principles that guide Nomura's approach to climate change and provides information on key financial services offered by the firm to help resolve climate change and social issues amid progress toward decarbonization.

The report also includes a credit exposure analysis outlining the metrics used to measure credit risk exposure, which is most sensitive to carbon transition, as well as various forms of scenario analysis used to capture risks not readily identified by other risk management methods.

Nomura committed to support the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in 2018, and has enhanced information disclosure in line with the TCFD recommendations.

As part of its aim to Drive Sustainability, Nomura Group actively engages in ESG and SDG related activities. In September 2021, Nomura announced its commitment to achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for its own operations by 2030, and to transitioning attributable GHG emissions from its lending and investment portfolios to align with pathways achieving net zero by 20502.

Nomura will continue to strengthen its efforts to combat climate change and enhance disclosures to further contribute to the realization of a more sustainable future and help resolve issues affecting society.

1 TCFD is a private sector initiative created in December 2015 by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) to help companies enhance disclosures on climate change. TCFD published its final report in June 2017. 2 Please refer to "Nomura Commits to Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Joins Net-Zero Banking Alliance" published on September 28, 2021. Nomura Commits to Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Joins Net-Zero Banking Alliance