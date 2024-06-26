Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

[Translation of the Extraordinary Report Filed with the Director General of the Kanto Finance Bureau on June 26, 2024]

1. Reason for Submission

Given that Resolutions were adopted at the 120th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 25, 2024, we hereby submit this Extraordinary Report under the provisions of Article 24-5, Paragraph 4 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan and Article 19, Paragraph 2, Item 9-2, of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Information.

2. Matters Reported

(1) Date on which meeting was held

June 25, 2024

(2) Proposal acted upon

Proposal: Appointment of 12 Directors

Koji Nagai, Kentaro Okuda, Yutaka Nakajima, Shoji Ogawa, Laura Simone Unger, Victor Chu, J. Christopher Giancarlo, Patricia Mosser, Takahisa Takahara, Miyuki Ishiguro, Masahiro Ishizuka and Taku Oshima

(3) Number of voting rights expressing an opinion for, against, or abstaining from, the proposal; requirements for the proposal to be approved; results of the resolutions

Proposal: Appointment of 12 Directors

Proposal For Against Abstain Result of the Resolutions Approval Ratio (%) Approved/Rejected Koji Nagai 16,701,743 4,275,942 40 79.3 % Approved Kentaro Okuda 18,902,102 2,075,578 40 89.7 % Approved Yutaka Nakajima 19,783,642 1,194,040 40 93.9 % Approved Shoji Ogawa 18,752,891 2,224,784 40 89.0 % Approved Laura Simone Unger 19,535,932 1,441,750 40 92.8 % Approved Victor Chu 19,498,918 1,478,764 40 92.6 % Approved J. Christopher Giancarlo 19,516,409 1,461,273 40 92.7 % Approved Patricia Mosser 19,534,789 1,442,883 40 92.8 % Approved Takahisa Takahara 17,556,558 3,421,115 40 83.4 % Approved Miyuki Ishiguro 19,795,500 1,182,181 40 94.0 % Approved Masahiro Ishizuka 19,798,072 1,179,610 40 94.0 % Approved Taku Oshima 19,402,355 1,561,264 14,099 92.1 % Approved

Notes:

1. The requirement for each resolution to be approved is as follows:

A vote in favor by a simple majority of the voting rights held by the shareholders present at a meeting attended by shareholders entitled to exercise voting rights holding in aggregate 1/3 or more of the total voting rights.

2. The method for calculating the Approval Ratio is as follows:

This is the ratio of the total number of votes in favor exercised in advance by the day prior to the meeting and those exercised by the shareholders present at the meeting that the Company was able to confirm an opinion for, to the total number of voting rights of the shareholders present at the meeting (the portion of the voting rights that were exercised in advance by the day prior to the meeting, as well as those held by the shareholders present at the meeting).

(4) The reason why a part of the voting rights expressing an opinion for, against, or abstaining from, the proposal that were exercised by shareholders present at the meeting were not included in the calculation:

By calculating the total number of voting rights exercised in advance by the day prior to the meeting and those exercised by the shareholders present at the meeting that the Company was able to confirm an opinion for or against the proposal, it was evident that, in conformance with the Companies Act, the requirement for the Proposal to be approved had been satisfied and the resolutions were duly adopted. Therefore, the number of voting rights held by the shareholders present at the meeting, which the Company was not able to confirm an opinion for, against, or abstaining from the proposals, were not included in the calculation.

End.