Nomura : Reports First Quarter Financial Results(PDF 285KB)

07/30/2021 | 02:11am EDT
Nomura Reports First Quarter Financial Results
Three segment pretax income recovered from previous quarter to Y35.6bn; Segment Other performance improved QoQ mainly due to realized gains from sale of equity stake
Retail client assets at record high of Y127trn as a result of efforts to build up client assets
Inflows lifted Investment Management AuM to record Y65.8trn; Private businesses contributed to earnings as IPO of Nomura Capital Partners investee company generated combined realized and unrealized gains of Y24bn
M&A remained strong driven by cross-border and sustainability deals; ECM and DCM business both had solid quarter
Robust financial position with consolidated CET1 ratio of 17.7% and liquidity portfolio of Y6.9trn
Tokyo, July 30,2021-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.
Net revenue in the first quarter was 353.3 billion yen (US$3.2 billion)1, income before income taxes was 78.5 billion yen (US$707 million), and net income attributable to Nomura Holdings shareholders was 48.5 billion yen (US$437 million).
"Three segment income before income taxes and Segment Other performance improved, contributing to net income of 48.5 billion yen and lifting ROE to 7.1 percent. A robust quarter in the newly established Investment Management division supported overall perf ormance as our efforts to strategically enhance services in the private domain, strengthen our asset management advisory functions and enhance sustainability related businesses yielded results. In addition, this quarter we finished unwinding all our positions related to transactions with a US client. We remain committed to enhancing risk management and delivering sustainable growth," said Nomura President and Group CEO Kentaro Okuda.
1 US dollar amounts are included solely for the convenience of the reader and have been translated at the rate o f 111.05 yen
1 US dollar, the noon buying rate in New York for cable transfers in foreign currencies as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on June 30, 2021. This translation should not be construed to imply that the yen amounts actually represent, or have been or could be converted into, equivalent amounts in US dollars.
Divisional Performance
Retail
FY2021/22
QoQ
YoY
(billions of yen)
Q1
Net revenue
85.0
-12%
+5%
Income (loss) before income taxes
19.0
-27%
+26%
Retail reported net revenue of 85.0 billion yen, down 12 percent quarter on quarter and up 5 percent year on year. Income before income taxes was 19.0 billion yen, down 27 percent quarter on quarter but 26 percent higher year on year.
Efforts to grow client assets paid off with Retail client assets reaching a record high of 127 trillion yen as investment trusts and discretionary investments reported net inflows each month and net inflows of cash and securities made a positive contribution. The number of active clients grew year on year underpinned by efforts to increase client touchpoints.
Investment Management
FY2021/22
QoQ
YoY
(billions of yen)
Q1
Net revenue
63.5
+17%
+60%
Income (loss) before income taxes
44.9
+27%
+103%
Investment Management first quarter net revenue was 63.5 billion yen, up 17 percent quarter on quarter and 60 percent year on year. Income before income taxes was 44.9 billion yen, up 27 percent quarter on quarter and 103 percent higher than the same quarter last year.
Investment gain/loss grew significantly on the back of realized and unrealized gains due to a Nomura Capital Partners investee company IPO and contribution from American Century Investments gain/loss. Assets under Management in Investment Management was at a record high of 65.8 trillion yen on inflows.
Wholesale
FY2021/22
QoQ
YoY
(billions of yen)
Q1
Net revenue
132.8
-
-47%
Income (loss) before income taxes
-28.4
-
-
Wholesale booked net revenue of 132.8 billion yen, down 47 percent year on year. Loss before income taxes was 28.4 billion yen.
In Wholesale, although Global Markets revenue improved from last quarter, excluding an additional loss arising from transactions with a US client, net revenue declined quarter on quarter. Fixed Income booked stronger revenues driven by spread products such as Credit and Securitized Products, while Equities performance slowed due to a decline in trading volume and lower volatility. Investment Banking had its third straight quarter of robust
2
revenues driven by contributions from M&A revenues due to cross-border and sustainability deals and solid performance in ECM and DCM.
