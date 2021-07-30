Nomura : Reports First Quarter Financial Results(PDF 285KB)

Nomura Reports First Quarter Financial Results

Three segment pretax income recovered from previous quarter to Y35.6bn; Segment Other performance improved QoQ mainly due to realized gains from sale of equity stake

Retail client assets at record high of Y127trn as a result of efforts to build up client assets

Inflows lifted Investment Management AuM to record Y65.8trn; Private businesses contributed to earnings as IPO of Nomura Capital Partners investee company generated combined realized and unrealized gains of Y24bn

M&A remained strong driven by cross-border and sustainability deals; ECM and DCM business both had solid quarter

Robust financial position with consolidated CET1 ratio of 17.7% and liquidity portfolio of Y6.9trn

Tokyo, July 30, 2021-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

Net revenue in the first quarter was 353.3 billion yen (US$3.2 billion)1, income before income taxes was 78.5 billion yen (US$707 million), and net income attributable to Nomura Holdings shareholders was 48.5 billion yen (US$437 million).

"Three segment income before income taxes and Segment Other performance improved, contributing to net income of 48.5 billion yen and lifting ROE to 7.1 percent. A robust quarter in the newly established Investment Management division supported overall perf ormance as our efforts to strategically enhance services in the private domain, strengthen our asset management advisory functions and enhance sustainability related businesses yielded results. In addition, this quarter we finished unwinding all our positions related to transactions with a US client. We remain committed to enhancing risk management and delivering sustainable growth," said Nomura President and Group CEO Kentaro Okuda.

1 US dollar amounts are included solely for the convenience of the reader and have been translated at the rate o f 111.05 yen