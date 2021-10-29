Nomura Reports Second Quarter Financial Results(PDF 290KB)

Nomura Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Significant QoQ increase in three segment pretax income contributed to first -half group pretax income of Y97bn

-half group pretax income of Y97bn Retail client assets at record high of Y128.7trn; Stronger recurring revenue driven by monthly net inflows into investment trusts and discretionary investments, while brokerage commissions slowed QoQ

Record high Investment Management AuM on inflows and higher management fees; Strong gains from listing of investee company

Improvement in Wholesale performance QoQ underpinned by strongest Investment Banking 2Q revenues since FY2016/17 and solid results in Equities

First-half ROE of 3.8% and dividend of Y8 per share

Tokyo, October 29, 2021-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter and first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 202 2.

Net revenue in the second quarter was 318.9 billion yen (US$2.9 billion)1, income before income taxes was 18.5 billion yen (US$166 million), and net income attributable to Nomura Holdings shareholders was 3.2 billion yen (US$29 million).

For the six months to September, Nomura reported net revenue of 672.1 billion yen (US$6.0 billion), down 19 percent from the same period last year. Income before income taxes decreased 63 percent to 97.0 billion yen (US$870 million), and net income attributable to Nomura Holdings shareholders was 51.7 billion yen (US$464 million).

"First-half pretax income from our core businesses stood at 92.6 billion yen. Our Investment Management business gained traction in private markets, booking strong gains on the listing of an investee company. Assets under management reached a record high of 67.8 trillion yen underpinned by continued global inflows and steady growth in international and alternative assets under management," said Nomura President and Group CEO Kentaro Okuda.

"Our Retail business delivered a resilient performance marked by record high client assets of

128.7 trillion yen and continued growth in recurring revenue assets and recurring revenue. In Wholesale, Investment Banking revenues remained strong driven by growth in our sustainability-related business and by cross-border mandates.

"We will continue to strengthen our client businesses to drive further revenue growth. We remain committed to enhancing risk management and delivering sustainable growth."

1 US dollar amounts are included solely for the convenience of the reader and have been translated at the rate of 111.50 yen = 1 US dollar, the noon buying rate in New York for cable transfers in foreign currencies as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on September 30, 2021. This translation should not be construed to imply that the yen amounts actually represent, or have been or could be converted into, equivalent amounts in US dollars.