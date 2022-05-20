Nomura : SPARX Investment Announces Investment in Chordia

Tokyo, May 19, 2022 - Nomura SPARX Investment, Inc. (NSPI), a subsidiary of Nomura Holdings, Inc., today announced that an investment corporation managed by NSPI has acquired shares in Chordia Therapeutics Inc. (Chordia).

Chordia is an oncology focused biotech company. The Chordia pipeline is based on its expertise in RNA deregulation, a newly-proposed hallmark of cancer. The company aims to develop life-changing treatments for cancer by creating small-molecule medicines that prevent or modify RNA deregulation.

Chordia is passionate to deliver first in class1 cancer drugs to patients and aspires to be an R&D oriented pharmaceutical company based in Japan. Through the efficient allocation of capital by Chordia, NSPI looks forward to Chordia's growth in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancers with unmet medical needs.

As part of its commitment to contribute to Japan's economic growth, NSPI will continue to support start-up companies by making use of the relationships and networks developed by Nomura Group and SPARX Group.

1 First in class refers to new drugs on the market that use a unique mechanism of action.

