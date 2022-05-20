Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  Nomura Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/20 02:00:00 am EDT
486.10 JPY   +1.55%
Nomura : SPARX Investment Announces Investment in Chordia

05/20/2022 | 03:45am EDT
Tokyo, May 19, 2022 - Nomura SPARX Investment, Inc. (NSPI), a subsidiary of Nomura Holdings, Inc., today announced that an investment corporation managed by NSPI has acquired shares in Chordia Therapeutics Inc. (Chordia).

Chordia is an oncology focused biotech company. The Chordia pipeline is based on its expertise in RNA deregulation, a newly-proposed hallmark of cancer. The company aims to develop life-changing treatments for cancer by creating small-molecule medicines that prevent or modify RNA deregulation.

Chordia is passionate to deliver first in class1 cancer drugs to patients and aspires to be an R&D oriented pharmaceutical company based in Japan. Through the efficient allocation of capital by Chordia, NSPI looks forward to Chordia's growth in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancers with unmet medical needs.

As part of its commitment to contribute to Japan's economic growth, NSPI will continue to support start-up companies by making use of the relationships and networks developed by Nomura Group and SPARX Group.

1 First in class refers to new drugs on the market that use a unique mechanism of action.

Nomura SPARX Investment

Nomura SPARX Investment, Inc. (NSPI) is an asset management company jointly established in April 2021 by Nomura Holdings, Inc. and SPARX Group Co., Ltd. NSPI brings together Nomura Group's deep expertise in IPOs and other services supporting the growth of unlisted companies, and SPARX Group's solid track record in the asset management business, including its venture capital business that invests in unlisted company stock. By providing opportunities for investors in Japan to invest in unlisted company shares, NSPI aims to support the financing needs of start-up companies.

This material has been prepared by Nomura SPARX Investment, Inc. (the "NSPI") for the purpose of press release and is not disclosure material under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations or other applicable laws and regulations.

This material is not intended to solicit or recommend the purchase or sale of any specific securities, and nothing in this material is intended to suggest or guarantee future investment results or returns.

This material has been prepared based on information deemed reliable, but NSPI does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information. The contents of this material is based on information prior to the preparation of this material and may not be relied upon in the future. The contents of this material are subject to change without prior notice.

NSPI's investment strategy and other asset management services provided by NSPI (the "NSPI Services") mainly invest in stocks and other securities. However, the principal amount invested in stocks and other securities is not guaranteed, and there is a risk that the value of the stocks and other securities invested in may fluctuate due to the bankruptcy of the issuing company or changes in its business performance or financial conditions, or due to changes in economic and social conditions inside or outside Japan, as well as changes in market conditions such as interest rate levels and quotations on financial instruments markets, and as a result, you may incur losses. In addition, risks associated with the NSPI Services are not limited to the above.

With respect to the NSPI Services, you may be required to pay prescribed fees, remuneration and expenses (the "Fee"). The Fee to be borne by you will be determined according to the content of services provided, so the amount and calculation method of such Fee cannot be stated in advance.

For details of risks and the Fee pertaining to individual NSPI Services, please refer to the contents of documents such as the prospectus and the product brochure delivered in connection with individual NSPI Services.

Please read the prospectus, product brochures and other documents delivered in relation to individual NSPI Services carefully before entering into an actual transaction, and make sure to do so based on your own judgment and responsibility.

Trade name: Nomura SPARX Investment, Inc.
Financial Instruments Business Operator, Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau (Kinsho) No.3274
Membership: The Investment Trusts Association, Japan

About This English News Release

The contents of this material are based on an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on May 19, 2022 by NSPI. Whilst every effort has been made to translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this translation are not guaranteed, therefore please refer to the original Japanese document.

Please note that the information contained in this material is for reference purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities by NSPI to any person in Japan and does not constitute a distribution, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or provide any services in any jurisdiction in which such distribution or offer is not authorized.

Furthermore, none of the funds in this material have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("1933 Act"), or under the securities laws of any state or political subdivision of the United States of America or any of its territories, possessions or other areas subject to its jurisdiction including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico (the "United States"). The funds have not been and will not be registered under the United States Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, nor under any other federal laws in the United States.

Accordingly, the information in this material is not made or directed to any person in the United States and under no circumstance shall the provision of the information on this material be deemed to constitute an offer of securities or an offer to provide any services to any person in the United States or to any U.S. Person as the term is defined under 1933 Act.

Furthermore, the information in this material is not made or directed to any person in the United Kingdom and under no circumstances shall the provision of the information in this material be deemed to constitute an offer of securities or an offer to provide any services to any person in the United Kingdom.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 07:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
