Nomura : Selected as Component of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Tokyo, November 24, 2021 - Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced that it has been selected as a component of the DJSI World Index and DJSI Asia Pacific Index for the seventh and thirteenth consecutive years, respectively. The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are the world's first and leading global sustainability benchmarks.

This year a total of 322 companies were selected from among 2,500 of the world's largest companies for the DJSI World Index. Nomura was the only company in the banks and diversified financials sector in Japan selected this year. Of the 600 largest companies in Asia Pacific, a total of 153 companies were selected for the DJSI Asia Pacific Index.

In keeping with its aim to Drive Sustainability, Nomura actively engages in ESG and SDG initiatives to help resolve issues affecting society and build a more sustainable world. Nomura was highly rated for these initiatives and its commitment to information disclosure.

Nomura has also been a component of the FTSE4Good Index for 15 consecutive years since 2006, as well as being selected as a component of the FTSE Blossom Japan Index. The indices, established by FTSE, are wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange Group.

In addition, Nomura has been selected for inclusion in the MSCI World ESG Leaders Index, MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index and the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index.

These indices are designed to measure companies' performance against globally recognized sustainability standards, and to facilitate investment in those companies.

Nomura will continue to proactively disclose information on its ESG and SDG initiatives in order to further enhance its corporate value over the medium to long term. The firm will also strive to contribute to the creation of an affluent society and sustainable economic growth.