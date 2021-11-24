Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nomura Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nomura : Selected as Component of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

11/24/2021 | 01:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tokyo, November 24, 2021 - Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced that it has been selected as a component of the DJSI World Index and DJSI Asia Pacific Index for the seventh and thirteenth consecutive years, respectively. The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are the world's first and leading global sustainability benchmarks.

This year a total of 322 companies were selected from among 2,500 of the world's largest companies for the DJSI World Index. Nomura was the only company in the banks and diversified financials sector in Japan selected this year. Of the 600 largest companies in Asia Pacific, a total of 153 companies were selected for the DJSI Asia Pacific Index.

In keeping with its aim to Drive Sustainability, Nomura actively engages in ESG and SDG initiatives to help resolve issues affecting society and build a more sustainable world. Nomura was highly rated for these initiatives and its commitment to information disclosure.

Nomura has also been a component of the FTSE4Good Index for 15 consecutive years since 2006, as well as being selected as a component of the FTSE Blossom Japan Index. The indices, established by FTSE, are wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange Group.

In addition, Nomura has been selected for inclusion in the MSCI World ESG Leaders Index, MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index and the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index.

These indices are designed to measure companies' performance against globally recognized sustainability standards, and to facilitate investment in those companies.

Nomura will continue to proactively disclose information on its ESG and SDG initiatives in order to further enhance its corporate value over the medium to long term. The firm will also strive to contribute to the creation of an affluent society and sustainable economic growth.

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 06:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
01:10aIMPORTANT : Fraudulent Activity, Scams, and Unauthorized Use of Nomura Brand (PDF 36KB)
PU
11/22China's Central Bank Hints at Potential Policy Easing, Economists Say
MT
11/21NOMURA : Russell/Nomura Indexes Annual Reconstitution
PU
11/19American Century Investments and Nomura Launch Active ETF for High Yield Bonds
AQ
11/18NOMURA : Publishes First Report on UN Principles for Responsible Banking
PU
11/18NOMURA : Publishes First Report on UN Principles for Responsible Banking(PDF 205KB)
PU
11/17NOMURA : UN PRB Report 2021 (PDF 596KB)
PU
11/15Chinese Vegetable Supplier Meicai Taps Banks For Up to $500 Million Hong Kong IPO
MT
11/12UK names bookrunners for sale of 2073 index-linked gilt
RE
11/11Nomura Wins Rainbow and Gold Awards in PRIDE Index 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 344 B 11 674 M 11 674 M
Net income 2022 165 B 1 431 M 1 431 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,21x
Yield 2022 4,79%
Capitalization 1 527 B 13 277 M 13 263 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 26 402
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 493,20 JPY
Average target price 620,80 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Okuda President, Group CEO & Director
Takumi Kitamura CFO, Chief Administration Officer & Head-IR
Koji Nagai Chairman
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Tomoyuki Teraguchi Chief Compliance Officer & Representative EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.-9.50%13 277
MORGAN STANLEY48.64%178 221
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION56.37%154 878
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.54.09%132 150
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-17.65%45 996
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-18.45%30 708