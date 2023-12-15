Tokyo, December 15, 2023-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced that it has been selected as a component of the DJSI World Index and DJSI Asia Pacific Index for the ninth and fifteenth consecutive years, respectively. The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are the world's first and leading global sustainability benchmarks.

This year a total of 321 companies were selected from among 2,500 of the world's largest companies for the DJSI World Index. Of the 600 largest companies in Asia Pacific, a total of 156 companies were selected for the DJSI Asia Pacific Index.

Nomura has also been a component of the FTSE4Good Index for 17 consecutive years since 2006, as well as being selected as a component of the FTSE Blossom Japan Index and FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index. The indices, established by FTSE, are wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange Group.

In addition, Nomura has been selected for inclusion in the MSCI World ESG Leaders Index, MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index and the Morningstar Japan ex-REIT Gender Diversity Tilt Index.

These indices are designed to measure companies' performance against globally recognized sustainability standards, and to facilitate investment in those companies.

As part of its aim to Drive Sustainability, Nomura actively engages in sustainability related activities. Nomura will continue to strengthen its efforts and enhance disclosures to further contribute to the realization of a more sustainable future and help resolve issues affecting society.

Please refer to the following for more information on Nomura's Sustainability initiatives:

Sustainability (Nomura Website)

Nomura Report 2023 (Integrated Report)1

1 Nomura Report 2023 outlines Nomura Group's strategy and specific measures for creating economic and social value. It also explains Nomura's initiatives and perspectives on governance, compliance and risk management, which are important foundations for value creation.