Summary

Nomura : Sustainability Day

10/05/2021 | 04:04am EDT
Connecting Markets East & West

Nomura Sustainability Day

Chie Toriumi

Head of Content Company and Sustainability Development

Nomura Holdings, Inc.

October 5, 2021

© Nomura

("Nomura Tokuanden")

Our Founder's Principles

Securities business (our core business) / Enrich the nation (contribute to our stakeholders)

Nomura's Raison d'étre

"Nomura's mission is to enrich the nation through the securities business.This is something we must

absolutely see through." (Empirical Research on Investment Trusts, compiled by Nomura Securities Research Department)

Principle of Putting the Customer First

"Principle of Putting the Customer First

We must place our customers' interests before our own."

(100th edition of Osaka Nomura Business News)

Entrepreneurial Spirit

"If, as an entrepreneur, you can determine something to a 70% certitude, you must have the courage to take up the challenge even though some uncertainty remains." (Capital Market Research)

Human Resources

"Nomura underscores the fact that the development of human resources, acquisition of talented personnel and ability to match the right talent with the most appropriate position are more formidable assets than sheer capital strength." ("Tsutakatsura")

Global Ambition

"Nomura is destined to become an active player on the international stage."

("Looking Back at My Life", by Tsunao Okumura)

Emphasis on Team Work

"It is the management's task to see that Nomura employees take responsibility and pride in their work and to form a unified team under the control of branch office managers." ("Tsutakatsura")

Emphasis on Rigorous Research and Analysis

Business Development Frame of Mind

"We have a duty to research scientifically the intrinsic nature of all securities." ("Tsutakatsura")

"We must have the courage to boldly follow the path of our convictions." ("Tsutakatsura")

Staying One Step Ahead

"Always strive to stay one step ahead. Standing still is retrogressive."

Customer Service Mindset

"If you conduct your work in a mechanical manner, believing simply that your role is over once the deal is done, there is no use in drawing on the strengths of those around you." ("Tsutakatsura")

1

Our Founder's Principles:

Management vision for 100th anniversary

Our Founder's Principles

Management vision for 100th anniversary

Achieve sustainable growth by helping resolve social issues

E: Environmental issues

CO2/climate

Resources/

change

waste

(Advanced

(recycling

mobility/energy)

economy)

Biodiversity

Water/food

/farming

S: Social issues

Aging

Healthcare

population

Diversity

Inequality/

Human rights

poverty

(forced labor)

2

Our sustainability initiatives

Our Founder's Principles

Management vision for 100th anniversary

Achieve sustainable growth by helping resolve social issues

E: Environmental issues

S: Social issues

CO2/climate

Resources/

change

waste

Aging

Healthcare

(Advanced

(recycling

population

mobility/energy)

economy)

For

our

clients

An investment banking

group

working for our clients

Water/food

Diversity

Inequality/

Biodiversity

For

our society Human rights

/farming

poverty

A

(forced l bor)

good corporate citizen helping create a sustainable society

3

For our clients:

An investment banking group working for our clients

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
