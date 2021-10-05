Nomura : Sustainability Day

Securities business (our core business) / Enrich the nation (contribute to our stakeholders)
Nomura's Raison d'étre
"Nomura's mission is to enrich the nation through the securities business.This is something we must
absolutely see through." (Empirical Research on Investment Trusts, compiled by Nomura Securities Research Department)
Principle of Putting the Customer First
"Principle of Putting the Customer First
We must place our customers' interests before our own."
(100th edition of Osaka Nomura Business News)
Entrepreneurial Spirit
"If, as an entrepreneur, you can determine something to a 70% certitude, you must have the courage to take up the challenge even though some uncertainty remains." (Capital Market Research)
Human Resources
"Nomura underscores the fact that the development of human resources, acquisition of talented personnel and ability to match the right talent with the most appropriate position are more formidable assets than sheer capital strength." ("Tsutakatsura")
Global Ambition
"Nomura is destined to become an active player on the international stage."
("Looking Back at My Life", by Tsunao Okumura)
Emphasis on Team Work
"It is the management's task to see that Nomura employees take responsibility and pride in their work and to form a unified team under the control of branch office managers." ("Tsutakatsura")
Emphasis on Rigorous Research and Analysis
Business Development Frame of Mind
"We have a duty to research scientifically the intrinsic nature of all securities." ("Tsutakatsura")
"We must have the courage to boldly follow the path of our convictions." ("Tsutakatsura")
Staying One Step Ahead
"Always strive to stay one step ahead. Standing still is retrogressive."
Customer Service Mindset
"If you conduct your work in a mechanical manner, believing simply that your role is over once the deal is done, there is no use in drawing on the strengths of those around you." ("Tsutakatsura")
1
Our Founder's Principles:
Achieve sustainable growth by helping resolve social issues
E: Environmental issues
CO2/climate
Resources/
change
waste
(Advanced
(recycling
mobility/energy)
economy)
Biodiversity
Water/food
/farming
S: Social issues
Aging
Healthcare
population
Diversity
Inequality/
Human rights
poverty
(forced labor)
2
Our sustainability initiatives
E: Environmental issues
S: Social issues
CO2/climate
Resources/
change
waste
Aging
Healthcare
(Advanced
(recycling
population
mobility/energy)
economy)
For
our
clients
An investment banking
group
working for our clients
Water/food
Diversity
Inequality/
Biodiversity
For
our society Human rights
/farming
poverty
A
(forced l bor)
good corporate citizen helping create a sustainable society
3
For our clients:
An investment banking group working for our clients
