Nomura : Sustainability Day

Nomura's Raison d'étre

"Nomura's mission is to enrich the nation through the securities business.This is something we must

absolutely see through." (Empirical Research on Investment Trusts, compiled by Nomura Securities Research Department)

Principle of Putting the Customer First

"Principle of Putting the Customer First

We must place our customers' interests before our own."

(100th edition of Osaka Nomura Business News)