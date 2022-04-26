Nomura : Tops R&I Fund Award 2022 with 16 Awards(PDF 181KB)

News Release

Nomura Tops R&I Fund Award 2022 with 16 Awards

Tokyo, April 26, 2022-Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. (NAM), the core company within the Investment Management Division of Nomura Group, today announced that it has been awarded a total of 16 awards across four categories in the R&I Fund Award 2022, including 11 best fund awards. This was the largest number of awards won by any company this year.

The J-REIT Open (4 times Per Year Settlement Type) has won the award for 15 consecutive years. In the investment trust (20-year) category, the Global Value Open and the Super Trend Open have been highly praised for their long-term performance.

In addition, in the investment trust category, the Nomura Future Trend Discovery Fund Course B (Unhedged) and the Information Electronics Fund were recognized for the fourth and second consecutive years, respectively.

Investment Trusts Category / 20-year Category

Category Prize Fund Name Global Equity Fund The First Prize Global Value Open Japanese Equity Fund The Second Prize Super Trend Open

Investment Trusts Category / 10-year Category

Category Prize Fund Name Global Equity Fund The First Prize Global Value Open Japanese REIT Fund The First Prize J-REIT Open (4 times Per Year Settlement Type) Investment Trusts Category

Category Prize Fund Name Japanese Equity Fund The First Prize Small Capitalization Blue Chip Open Japanese Equity Fund The First Prize Information Electronics Fund Global Equity Fund The First Prize Nomura Pictet Premium Brand Fund Course B Global Equity Fund The First Prize Global Value Open Global Equity Fund The First Prize Nomura DB High Dividend Infrastructure Stock Fund (US Dollar Course) Monthly Profit Distribution Type/Semiannually Settlement Type Global Equity Fund The First Prize Nomura Global Sector Investment Series (Global Semiconductor Investment) Australian and New Zealand Bond Fund The First Prize Nomura Australian Bond Fund Course D Global Equity Fund The Second Prize Nomura Future Trend Discovery Fund Course B (Unhedged) North American Equity Fund The Second Prize US NASDAQ Open Course B North American Equity Fund The Second Prize Nomura US Brand Stock Investment Fund (US Dollar Course) Monthly Profit Distribution Type Global Bond JPY Hedged The Second Prize Nomura PIMCO World Income Strategy Fund Course A/ Course C

iDeCo & DC Category

Category Prize Fund Name Global Equity Fund The First Prize Global Value Open DC

Nomura remains committed to providing products and services that meet clients' needs.

ends

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

About the R&I Fund Award

The R&I Fund Award is presented to provide reference information based on the past data R&I believes to be reliable (however, its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed by R&I) and is not intended to recommend the purchase, sale or holding of particular products or guarantee their future performance. The Award is not the Credit Rating Business, but one of the Other Lines of Business (business excluding Credit Rating Business and also excluding the Ancillary Businesses) as set forth in Article 299, paragraph (1), item (xxviii) of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Financial Instruments Business, etc. With respect to such business, relevant laws and regulations require measures to be implemented so that activities pertaining to such business would not unreasonably affect the Credit Rating Activities. Intellectual property rights including copyright and all other rights in this Award are the sole property of R&I, and any unauthorized copying, reproduction and so forth are prohibited. The Award for "Investment Trusts/Aggregate Category" is based on the average performance of the relevant funds of a fund manager, and does not indicate the excellent performance of all individual funds of the manager.

