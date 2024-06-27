SYDNEY, June 27 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings is aiming to raise up to $1.5 billion in a dollar bond issuance, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The Japanese investment bank mandated banks for a potential three-tranche dollar bond issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The term sheet did not identify the potential size of the deal.

The sources could not be named discussing confidential information.

Nomura did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. The Japanese investment bank is eyeing a 3-year fixed rate bond, a 3-year floating bond and or a 10-year fixed bond, the term sheet said.

Initial price guidance has been given for the 3-year fixed rate bond as Treasuries plus 135 basis points (bps) and the 3-year floating note as the equivalent of the Secured Overnight Floating Rate (SOFR), the term sheet showed.

The 10-year fixed rate pricing guidance is Treasuries plus 180 bps, according to the term sheet.

Nomura plans to use the proceeds for lending within its subsidiaries, including Nomura Securities, the term sheet said.

