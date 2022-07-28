Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nomura Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:58 2022-07-28 am EDT
507.80 JPY   +0.65%
02:08aNOMURA : and Nomura Real Estate Sign Shareholders Agreement to Establish Asset Management Company
PU
07/27NOMURA : Launches Global Shariah Semiconductor Equity Fund to Capitalize on Digitalization Trends
PU
07/25PC1 Group Joint Stock Company entered into sale and purchase agreement to acquire 70% in Nomura Asia Investment (Viet Nam) Pte. Ltd from Nomura Holdings, Inc..
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nomura : and Nomura Real Estate Sign Shareholders Agreement to Establish Asset Management Company

07/28/2022 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tokyo, July 28, 2022 - Nomura Holdings, Inc. (Nomura) and Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (Nomura Real Estate) today announced that they have signed a shareholders agreement to establish a real asset fund management company, as part of a business alliance announced on May 13, 20221 .

The new company will be named Nomura Real Asset Investment Co., Ltd. and is scheduled to be established in the first half of fiscal year 2022. Through the new company, Nomura and Nomura Real Estate aim to expand into new investment business areas and grow their real asset fund business.

1. Outline of New Company's Business

The new company will operate a real asset fund business that offers new asset classes and products, leveraging Nomura's wide investor base and strong client network and Nomura Real Estate's experience and track record in the real estate fund business.

In the first few years after establishment, the new company will offer various types of funds for global institutional investors and wealthy individual investors in the traditional sectors (office, rental housing, retail facilities, and logistics facilities). The company will also seek to expand the business into new asset classes over the medium term. The new company aims to establish JPY 700 to 1,000 billion asset under management in the mid to long term.

2. Overview of the New Company

Name Nomura Real Asset Investment Co., Ltd.
Address Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Representatives Representative Director, President Kazuya Kumegawa
Representative Director, Executive Vice President Shinji Koizumi
Business Investment management business, investment advisory business and type 2 financial instruments business for real asset fund management
Capital JPY 200 million, including capital reserves
Establishment Planned in the first half of fiscal year 2022
Shareholders Nomura Holdings 51%, Nomura Real Estate Holdings 49%

3. Future Outlook

The two companies do not expect the planned alliance to have a material impact on their consolidated financial results at this stage. The two companies will immediately issue an announcement if the possibility of a material impact arises in the future.

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 06:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
02:08aNOMURA : and Nomura Real Estate Sign Shareholders Agreement to Establish Asset Management ..
PU
07/27NOMURA : Launches Global Shariah Semiconductor Equity Fund to Capitalize on Digitalization..
PU
07/25PC1 Group Joint Stock Company entered into sale and purchase agreement to acquire 70% i..
CI
07/21Dolphin Unit Closes $8 Million Purchase of High Reserve F&B in Cash-Stock Deal; Dolphin..
MT
07/20IMPORTANT : Fraudulent Activity, Scams, and Unauthorized Use of Nomura Brand (PDF 37KB)
PU
07/20JPMorgan Downgrades Nomura Holdings to Underweight From Neutral
MT
07/19NOMURA : Appoints New Japan Chief Economist
PU
07/18NOMURA : SPARX Investment Announces Investment in AnyMind Group
PU
07/14Tranche Update on Nomura Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 26, 20..
CI
07/13NOMURA : Senior Managing Director - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 341 B 9 776 M 9 776 M
Net income 2023 179 B 1 307 M 1 307 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,41x
Yield 2023 4,34%
Capitalization 1 514 B 11 036 M 11 036 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 26 585
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 504,50 JPY
Average target price 534,60 JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Okuda President, Group CEO & Director
Takumi Kitamura CFO, Chief Administration Officer & Head-IR
Koji Nagai Executive Officer
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Yoshifumi Kishida Executive Officer & Head-Group Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.1.30%11 036
MORGAN STANLEY-15.90%139 201
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-27.27%116 000
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-15.27%114 481
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-24.99%41 290
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-11.61%26 142