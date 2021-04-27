Nomura : 4Q/Full year Financial Summary (US GAAP)

* Return on shareholders' equity is a ratio of Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders to Total NHI shareholders' equity.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. and its consolidated entities ("Nomura") reported net revenue of 1,401.9 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, an increase of 8.9% from the previous year. Non-interest expenses increased by 12.7% from the previous year to 1,171.2 billion yen. Income before income taxes was 230.7 billion yen and net income attributable to NHI shareholders was

153.1 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Nomura recognized loss of 245.7 billion yen arising from transactions with a US client at its subsidiaries.

Segment Information Billions of yen % Change For the year ended (B-A)/(A) March 31, March 31, 2020 (A) 2021 (B) Net revenue 1,309.2 1,390.3 6.2 Non-interest expenses 1,039.6 1,171.2 12.7 Income (loss) before income taxes 269.6 219.1 (18.7)

In business segment totals, which exclude a part of unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity securities held for operating purposes, net revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 was 1,390.3 billion yen, an increase of 6.2% from the previous year. Non-interest expenses increased by 12.7% from the previous year to 1,171.2 billion yen. Income before income taxes was 219.1 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Please refer to page 14 for further details of the differences between U.S. GAAP and business segment amounts.