Nomura : 4Q/Full year Financial Summary (US GAAP)

    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 04/26
571.2 JPY   -0.57%
03:23aNOMURA  : 4Q/Full year Presentation material
PU
03:11aNOMURA  : 4Q/Full year Financial Summary (US GAAP)
PU
03:06aUBS takes unexpected $774 million Archegos hit, overshadowing Q1 profit beat
RE
News Release

April 27, 2021

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Summary - Year ended March 31, 2021

We are pleased to report the following consolidated financial summary based on the consolidated financial information under U.S. GAAP for the year ended March 31, 2021.

Financial Summary For the Year Ended March 31, 2021 (U.S. GAAP)

Date:

April 27, 2021

Company name (code number):

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (8604)

Stock exchange listings:

(In Japan) Tokyo, Nagoya

(Overseas) New York, Singapore

Representative:

Kentaro Okuda

President and Group CEO, Nomura Holdings, Inc.

For inquiries:

Junko Tago

Executive Director, Head of Investor Relations, Nomura Holdings, Inc.

Tel:

(Country Code 81) 3-5255-1000

URL:

https://www.nomura.com

1. Consolidated Operating Results

(1) Operating Results

Total revenue Net revenue

Income before income taxes Net income attributable to

Nomura Holdings, Inc. ("NHI") shareholders Comprehensive income

Basic-Net income attributable to NHI shareholders per share (Yen)

Diluted-Net income attributable to NHI shareholders per share (Yen)

Return on shareholders' equity

Income before income taxes to total assets

Income before income taxes divided by total revenue Equity in earnings of affiliates

(Rounded to nearest million) (Millions of yen, except per share data)

For the year ended March 31

2020

2021

% Change from

% Change from

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

1,952,482

6.4%

1,617,235

(17.2%)

1,287,829

15.3%

1,401,872

8.9%

248,261

%

230,671

(7.1%)

216,998

%

153,116

(29.4%)

222,010

%

149,302

(32.7%)

67.76

50.11

66.20

48.63

8.2%

5.7%

0.6%

0.5%

12.7%

14.3%

32,109

(21,274)

Note: Return on shareholders' equity is a ratio of Net income attributable to NHI shareholders to Total NHI shareholders' equity.

(2) Financial Position

Total assets Total equity

Total NHI shareholders' equity

Total NHI shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets

Total NHI shareholders' equity per share (Yen)

(Millions of yen, except per share data)

At March 31

2020

2021

43,999,815

42,516,480

2,731,264

2,756,451

2,653,467

2,694,938

6.0%

6.3%

873.26

879.79

(3) Cash Flows

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of the year

2. Cash Dividends

Dividends per share Dividends record dates

At June 30

At September 30

At December 31 At March 31

For the year

Total annual dividends (Millions of yen) Consolidated payout ratio

Consolidated dividends as a percentage of shareholders' equity per share

(Millions of yen)

For the year ended March 31

2020

2021

(15,943)

665,770

216,336

(139,026)

332,062

(269,927)

3,192,310

3,510,011

(Yen amounts, except total annual dividends) For the year ended March 31

2020

2021

15.00

20.00

5.00

15.00

20.00

35.00

63,678

107,116

29.5%

69.8%

2.4%

4.0%

3. Earnings Forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022

Nomura provides investment, financing and related services in the capital markets on a global basis. In the global capital markets there exist uncertainties due to, but not limited to, economic and market conditions. Nomura, therefore, does not present earnings and dividends forecasts.

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None
    (Changes in Specified Subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation.)
  2. Changes in accounting policies
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to amendments to the accounting standards : Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other than a) : None
  4. Number of shares issued (common stock)

At March 31

2020

2021

Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock)

3,493,562,601

3,233,562,601

Number of treasury stock

454,975,108

170,407,167

For the year ended March 31

2020

2021

Average number of shares outstanding

3,202,369,845

3,055,525,640

*This financial summary is not subject to certified public accountant's or audit firm's audits

Table of Contents for the Accompanying Materials

1.

Overview of Consolidated Operating Results .....................................................................................................................

P.

2

(1)

Overview of Consolidated Operating Results ....................................................................................................................

P.

2

(2)

Overview of Consolidated Financial Position ....................................................................................................................

P.

5

(3)

Overview of Cash Flows ....................................................................................................................................................

P. 5

(4)

Risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic .........................................................................................................................

P.

5

2.

Considerations in the selection of accounting standards ....................................................................................................

P.

6

3.

Consolidated Financial Statements .......................................................................................................................................

P.

6

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets ..............................................................................................................................................

P.

7

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income ...................................................................................................................................

P.

9

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income .........................................................................................................

P.10

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity ..................................................................................................................

P.11

(5)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows .............................................................................................................................

P.12

(6)

Note with respect to the Assumption as a Going Concern ..................................................................................................

P.13

(7)

Changes in Accounting Policies ..........................................................................................................................................

P.13

(8)

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements .................................................................................................................

P.14

(9)

Other Financial Information ...............................................................................................................................................

P.16

4.

Other Information ..................................................................................................................................................................

P.18

- 1 -

1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results

  1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results Operating Results
    U.S. GAAP

Net revenue Non-interest expenses

Income (loss) before income taxes Income tax expense

Net income (loss)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders Return on shareholders' equity *

Billions of yen

% Change

For the year ended

(B-A)/(A)

March 31,

March 31,

2020 (A)

2021 (B)

1,287.8

1,401.9

8.9

1,039.6

1,171.2

12.7

248.3

230.7

(7.1)

28.9

70.3

143.2

219.4

160.4

(26.9)

2.4

7.3

207.3

217.0

153.1

(29.4)

8.2%

5.7%

* Return on shareholders' equity is a ratio of Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders to Total NHI shareholders' equity.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. and its consolidated entities ("Nomura") reported net revenue of 1,401.9 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, an increase of 8.9% from the previous year. Non-interest expenses increased by 12.7% from the previous year to 1,171.2 billion yen. Income before income taxes was 230.7 billion yen and net income attributable to NHI shareholders was

153.1 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Nomura recognized loss of 245.7 billion yen arising from transactions with a US client at its subsidiaries.

.

Segment Information

Billions of yen

% Change

For the year ended

(B-A)/(A)

March 31,

March 31,

2020 (A)

2021 (B)

Net revenue

1,309.2

1,390.3

6.2

Non-interest expenses

1,039.6

1,171.2

12.7

Income (loss) before income taxes

269.6

219.1

(18.7)

In business segment totals, which exclude a part of unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity securities held for operating purposes, net revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 was 1,390.3 billion yen, an increase of 6.2% from the previous year. Non-interest expenses increased by 12.7% from the previous year to 1,171.2 billion yen. Income before income taxes was 219.1 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Please refer to page 14 for further details of the differences between U.S. GAAP and business segment amounts.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 07:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
