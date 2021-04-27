Nomura : 4Q/Full year Financial Summary (US GAAP)

Income before income taxes Net income attributable to
Basic-Net income attributable to NHI shareholders per share (Yen)
Diluted-Net income attributable to NHI shareholders per share (Yen)
Return on shareholders' equity
Income before income taxes to total assets
Income before income taxes divided by total revenue Equity in earnings of affiliates
(Rounded to nearest million) (Millions of yen, except per share data)
For the year ended March 31
2020
2021
% Change from
% Change from
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
1,952,482
6.4%
1,617,235
(17.2%)
1,287,829
15.3%
1,401,872
8.9%
248,261
－%
230,671
(7.1%)
216,998
－%
153,116
(29.4%)
222,010
－%
149,302
(32.7%)
67.76
50.11
66.20
48.63
8.2%
5.7%
0.6%
0.5%
12.7%
14.3%
32,109
(21,274)
Note: Return on shareholders' equity is a ratio of Net income attributable to NHI shareholders to Total NHI shareholders' equity.
(2) Financial Position
Total assets Total equity
Total NHI shareholders' equity
Total NHI shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets
Total NHI shareholders' equity per share (Yen)
(Millions of yen, except per share data)
At March 31
2020
2021
43,999,815
42,516,480
2,731,264
2,756,451
2,653,467
2,694,938
6.0%
6.3%
873.26
879.79
(3) Cash Flows
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of the year
2. Cash Dividends
Dividends per share Dividends record dates
At June 30
At September 30
At December 31 At March 31
For the year
Total annual dividends (Millions of yen) Consolidated payout ratio
Consolidated dividends as a percentage of shareholders' equity per share
(Millions of yen)
For the year ended March 31
2020
2021
(15,943)
665,770
216,336
(139,026)
332,062
(269,927)
3,192,310
3,510,011
(Yen amounts, except total annual dividends) For the year ended March 31
2020
2021
－
－
15.00
20.00
－
－
5.00
15.00
20.00
35.00
63,678
107,116
29.5%
69.8%
2.4%
4.0%
3. Earnings Forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022
Nomura provides investment, financing and related services in the capital markets on a global basis. In the global capital markets there exist uncertainties due to, but not limited to, economic and market conditions. Nomura, therefore, does not present earnings and dividends forecasts.
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None
(Changes in Specified Subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation.)
Changes in accounting policies
Changes in accounting policies due to amendments to the accounting standards : Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other than a) : None
Number of shares issued (common stock)
At March 31
2020
2021
Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock)
3,493,562,601
3,233,562,601
Number of treasury stock
454,975,108
170,407,167
For the year ended March 31
2020
2021
Average number of shares outstanding
3,202,369,845
3,055,525,640
*This financial summary is not subject to certified public accountant's or audit firm's audits
1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results
Overview of Consolidated Operating ResultsOperating Results
U.S. GAAP
Net revenue Non-interest expenses
Income (loss) before income taxes Income tax expense
Net income (loss)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders Return on shareholders' equity *
Billions of yen
% Change
For the year ended
(B-A)/(A)
March 31,
March 31,
2020 (A)
2021 (B)
1,287.8
1,401.9
8.9
1,039.6
1,171.2
12.7
248.3
230.7
(7.1)
28.9
70.3
143.2
219.4
160.4
(26.9)
2.4
7.3
207.3
217.0
153.1
(29.4)
8.2%
5.7%
－
* Return on shareholders' equity is a ratio of Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders to Total NHI shareholders' equity.
Nomura Holdings, Inc. and its consolidated entities ("Nomura") reported net revenue of 1,401.9 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, an increase of 8.9% from the previous year. Non-interest expenses increased by 12.7% from the previous year to 1,171.2 billion yen. Income before income taxes was 230.7 billion yen and net income attributable to NHI shareholders was
153.1 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Nomura recognized loss of 245.7 billion yen arising from transactions with a US client at its subsidiaries.
.
Segment Information
Billions of yen
% Change
For the year ended
(B-A)/(A)
March 31,
March 31,
2020 (A)
2021 (B)
Net revenue
1,309.2
1,390.3
6.2
Non-interest expenses
1,039.6
1,171.2
12.7
Income (loss) before income taxes
269.6
219.1
(18.7)
In business segment totals, which exclude a part of unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity securities held for operating purposes, net revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 was 1,390.3 billion yen, an increase of 6.2% from the previous year. Non-interest expenses increased by 12.7% from the previous year to 1,171.2 billion yen. Income before income taxes was 219.1 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Please refer to page 14 for further details of the differences between U.S. GAAP and business segment amounts.
