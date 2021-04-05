Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  Nomura Holdings, Inc.    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nomura : Credit Suisse to reveal losses from Archegos; two executives to depart - sources

04/05/2021 | 11:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG will on Tuesday detail losses from its relationship with Archegos Capital Management LP after dumping over $2 billion worth of stock to end exposure to the troubled investor, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The episode, which analysts have said could cost the Swiss bank several billion dollars, is also expected to result in the departures of Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner and Brian Chin, the bank's investment banking head, the sources said.

Credit Suisse and Archegos declined to comment. Warner and Chin did not respond to requests for comment.

The two executives are paying the price for a year in which Credit Suisse's risk management protocols have come under harsh scrutiny, with two major relationships turning sour in quick succession, saddling the bank with what JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts estimate could add up to $7.5 billion.

Archegos, a private investment vehicle of former hedge fund manager Sung Kook "Bill" Hwang, fell apart late last month when its debt-laden bets on stocks of certain media companies unraveled. Credit Suisse and other banks, which acted as Archegos' brokers, had to scramble to sell the shares they held as collateral and unwind the trades.

While sources have said some banks, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank AG, managed to exit the trades without taking a hit, others have ended up with losses. Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc has flagged a possible $2 billion loss, for example. Nomura declined to comment.

For Credit Suisse, the Archegos episode came just weeks after the demise of another major client - the British finance firm Greensill. Credit Suisse had marketed funds that financed Greensill's operations. Warner's role has come under scrutiny in the aftermath of that firm's collapse as well.

Credit Suisse's share price has fallen by a quarter in the past month as investors assess the hit to the bank's bottom line and credibility, overshadowing an otherwise strong start to the year. The episodes have also put pressure on Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein who has been trying to move Credit Suisse on from another string of bad headlines, spanning a spy scandal that ousted predecessor Tidjane Thiam to a $450 million write-down on a hedge fund investment.

UNWINDING THE TRADES

Hwang, a former Tiger Asia manager, ran into trouble following a March 24 stock sale by media company ViacomCBS Inc. Archegos was heavily exposed to ViacomCBS, sources said, and the slide in stock set off alarm bells at its banks, which called on the fund for more collateral.

When the firm could not meet the demand, the banks started selling the collateral, which included shares of Baidu Inc and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, among others.

While some banks were able to offload their collateral earlier, Credit Suisse still had shares left. On Monday, it offered 34 million shares of ViacomCBS priced between $41 to 42.75; 14 million American depository receipts of Vipshop Holdings Ltd between $28.50 and $29.50; and 11 million shares of Farfetch Ltd, priced between $47.50 and $49.25 in secondary offerings, a source familiar with the situation said.

The shares were the remaining holdings tied to Archegos that Credit Suisse needed to sell before tallying up losses, the source said.

ViacomCBS shares, which traded at a record of $101.97 in March, closed down 3.9% at $42.90 in regular trading. Vipshop was down 1.19% at $29.78, while Farfetch shares fell nearly 6.1% to $49.69.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Christopher Cushing)

By Matt Scuffham


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.61% 10.16 Delayed Quote.-10.88%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. 4.30% 596.8 End-of-day quote.9.50%
All news about NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
04/05NOMURA  : Credit Suisse to reveal losses from Archegos; two executives to depart..
RE
04/05Credit Suisse to reveal losses from Archegos; 2 execs to depart -sources
RE
04/05Archegos-linked stocks slide as markets eye more unwinding
RE
04/05Nomura Adjusts Toray Industries' Price Target to 690 Yen From 610 Yen, Keeps ..
MT
04/05SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY  : Nomura Adjusts Sany Heavy Industry's Price Target to 45 Y..
MT
04/05ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND : Nomura Adjusts Zoomlion Heavy Industry's ..
MT
04/05Japanese shares end higher on strong U.S. job data, SoftBank jumps
RE
04/05Stocks gain after bumper U.S. jobs data, bonds smell Fed trouble
RE
04/02CREDIT SUISSE, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, MI : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
04/02Seduced by Archegos' growth, Nomura took a chance on Hwang comeback
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 482 B 13 434 M 13 434 M
Net income 2021 270 B 2 453 M 2 453 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,53x
Yield 2021 5,12%
Capitalization 1 826 B 16 580 M 16 556 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 26 629
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 696,36 JPY
Last Close Price 596,80 JPY
Spread / Highest target 84,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kentaro Okuda Group Chief Executive Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Koji Nagai Chairman
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Toshio Morita Group Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.9.50%15 816
MORGAN STANLEY13.82%147 082
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION28.49%125 252
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.22.69%111 468
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-17.93%44 607
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.2.72%33 557
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ