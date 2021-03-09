Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nomura Holdings, Inc.    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nomura : Digital Asset Custodian Komainu Closes $25M Series A to Expand Institutional Custody Offering(PDF 124KB)

03/09/2021 | 03:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Digital Asset Custodian Komainu Closes $25M Series A to Expand

Institutional Custody Offering

Firm Aims to Become the Key Strategic Partner for Institutions Seeking Exposure to the

Digital Asset Industry

JERSEY, St Helier, March 9, 2021 | Komainu,a regulated digital asset custody services provider built by institutions for institutions, today announced the closing of a $25 million Series A fundraise. This new financing round will expand Komainu's global presence and accelerate growth plans. The $25M Series A was led by Alan Howard of Elwood Asset Management, with additional participation from Galaxy Digital, NOIA Capital and Nomura Research Institute (NRI), each of whom will act as strategic partners to the business.

Komainu was created as a joint venture between global investment bank Nomura,digital asset security firm Ledger, and digital asset investment house CoinShares. All three firms also contributed to this round of financing, reconfirming their commitment to the business. Komainu was established in 2018 to fill a gap in the marketplace and provide institutions with a secure and compliant custody service for investment in digital assets. Launched in June 2020, Komainu currently holds over $3B in assets under custody from asset managers, financial institutions, corporations, and government agencies.

The funds will allow Komainu to expand its custody solution to support additional assets and functionality, grow geographically, and to provide complementary services in the digital asset prime brokerage business. Through these innovations, Komainu will continue to bridge the gap between legacy finance and the growing digital asset class, revolutionizing how a technology-oriented custodian integrates into institutional-grade digital asset prime brokerage services.

Komainu President, Henson Orser, commented on today's news: "Komainu will continue to build the future of digital asset custody, extending beyond simply the storage of assets, to a core strategic pillar of any investment management strategy. We are grateful to the entire Komainu ecosystem - our team, investors, partners, and clients - for sharing our vision and working with us to create a new standard for institutional participation in digital assets."

Alan Howard co-founder of Brevan Howard and Elwood Asset Management added: "With over $3bn in assets under custody, Komainu has become one of the leading digital assets custodians globally. I am pleased to support Komainu in its mission to bridge the gap between legacy finance and the digital assets class."

Steve Ashley, Head of Wholesale, Nomura, said: "Komainu has gone from strength to strength over the past year, capturing growing institutional interest in the digital asset space. These new partners and investors come as Komainu embarks on the next stage of its plan to build a best-in-class digital asset custody platform."

About Komainu

Komainu is the first hybrid custodian for institutional digital asset investors created by the Japanese investment bank, Nomura, digital asset manager, CoinShares and digital asset security company, Ledger. Komainu is solving the problem of decentralized and secure digital asset custody by providing a single application-based solution to institutions allowing multi-asset support benefits, regulatory compliance andinsurance. Headquartered in Jersey, Komainu merges best in class financial services with the highest security standards for the next generation of institutional custody. For more information, please visit https://www.komainu.com/.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 08:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
03:43aNOMURA  : Digital Asset Custodian Komainu Closes $25M Series A to Expand Institu..
PU
03:33aNOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE  : backed digital asset custodian Komainu raises $25 m..
RE
02:28aNOMURA  : Japan taps Nomura Asset Management CEO Nakagawa as BOJ Board member
AQ
12:11aNOMURA  : Japan picks Nomura Asset CEO to join central bank board
RE
03/08GSX TECHEDU  : Nomura Adjusts GSX Techedu's Price Target to $48 from $38, Keeps ..
MT
03/08PT BANK JAGO TBK  : Nomura Adjusts Bank Jago's Price Target to 15,250 Indonesian..
MT
03/08Nomura Adjusts LG Chem's Price Target to 1,385,000 Won From 1,300,000 Won, Ke..
MT
03/08PRESS RELEASE  : Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: -2-
DJ
03/08PRESS RELEASE : Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Publication of Scheme Document
DJ
03/07IMPORTANT : Fraudulent Activity, Scams, and Unauthorized Use of Nomura Brand (PD..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 513 B 13 906 M 13 906 M
Net income 2021 325 B 2 983 M 2 983 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,16x
Yield 2021 4,96%
Capitalization 2 030 B 18 646 M 18 647 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 26 629
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 614,50 JPY
Last Close Price 663,40 JPY
Spread / Highest target 7,02%
Spread / Average Target -7,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kentaro Okuda Group Chief Executive Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Koji Nagai Chairman
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Toshio Morita Group Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.21.72%18 646
MORGAN STANLEY18.01%152 498
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION21.53%121 336
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.26.73%120 648
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-16.53%44 689
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-5.63%37 328
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ