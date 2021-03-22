Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nomura Holdings, Inc.    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nomura : Europe Holdings plc Appoints Aisling Doyle as Chief Risk Officer(PDF 198KB)

03/22/2021 | 05:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

Nomura Appoints Kevin Connors as Global Head of FX & EM Sales and EMEA Head of FX & EM

London, March 22, 2021-Nomura Europe Holdings plc. (NEHS), part of Asia's global investment bank, has appointed Kevin Connors as Global Head of FX & EM Sales and EMEA Head of FX & EM, with immediate effect.

Based in London, Connors will report to John Goff, Head of Global Markets, EMEA and Rig Karkhanis, Deputy Head of Global Markets and Global Head of FX & EM.

In this newly created position, Kevin will be responsible for driving the evolution of Nomura's Global FX & EM client franchise. In addition, he will manage the bank's European FX & EM business across trading and sales.

Connors joins Nomura from Commodities World Capital where he was CEO. He has also previously held senior roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs, where he was Global Head of FX Sales and Co-Head of FX Sales, respectively.

John Goff, Head of Global Markets, EMEA, said: "Kevin's experience and expertise on both the buy and sell side will provide us with invaluable insight as Nomura continues to develop its market-leading global FX and EM proposition. We're delighted to welcome him to the team."

"We have strong momentum behind our global FX and EM business and this is an exciting time for Kevin to join the team," said Rig Karkhanis, Deputy Head of Global Markets and Global Head of FX & EM. "Kevin will play an instrumental role as we continue to adapt to changing market trends."

ends

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 09:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
05:39aNOMURA  : Europe Holdings plc Appoints Aisling Doyle as Chief Risk Officer(PDF 1..
PU
05:38aPTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL  : Nomura Adjusts PTT Global Chemical's Price Target to 71 B..
MT
03/21Baidu Prices Hong Kong IPO Below Maximum Target, Raising $3 Billion
MT
03/19PINDUODUO  : Price Target From Nomura Cut to $180 From $192, Buy Rating Maintain..
MT
03/19NISSIN FOODS  : Nomura Adjusts Nissin Foods' Price Target to HK$6.9 From HK$7.5,..
MT
03/19EVEREST MEDICINES  : Nomura Starts Everest Medicines at Buy With HK$110 Price Ta..
MT
03/18NOMURA REAL ESTATE  : Raises Forecasts for Attributable Profit, EPS, Operating R..
MT
03/18KE  : Nomura Raises Price Target on KE Holdings to $94.85 From $90.50, Citing Q4..
MT
03/18ASIA ECONOMICS : Nomura Says Bank of Korea Rate Hikes Are Unwarranted for A Long..
MT
03/18PT BANK JAGO TBK  : Nomura Adjusts Bank Jago's Price Target to 15,600 Indonesian..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 581 B 14 546 M 14 546 M
Net income 2021 378 B 3 480 M 3 480 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,56x
Yield 2021 5,33%
Capitalization 2 136 B 19 624 M 19 652 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 26 629
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 705,45 JPY
Last Close Price 698,30 JPY
Spread / Highest target 57,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kentaro Okuda Group Chief Executive Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Koji Nagai Chairman
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Toshio Morita Group Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.28.13%18 918
MORGAN STANLEY21.03%157 688
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.30.52%124 930
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION24.53%124 875
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-18.44%42 648
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-5.44%33 192
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ