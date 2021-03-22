Nomura : Europe Holdings plc Appoints Aisling Doyle as Chief Risk Officer(PDF 198KB)

News Release

Nomura Appoints Kevin Connors as Global Head of FX & EM Sales and EMEA Head of FX & EM

London, March 22, 2021-Nomura Europe Holdings plc. (NEHS), part of Asia's global investment bank, has appointed Kevin Connors as Global Head of FX & EM Sales and EMEA Head of FX & EM, with immediate effect.

Based in London, Connors will report to John Goff, Head of Global Markets, EMEA and Rig Karkhanis, Deputy Head of Global Markets and Global Head of FX & EM.

In this newly created position, Kevin will be responsible for driving the evolution of Nomura's Global FX & EM client franchise. In addition, he will manage the bank's European FX & EM business across trading and sales.

Connors joins Nomura from Commodities World Capital where he was CEO. He has also previously held senior roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs, where he was Global Head of FX Sales and Co-Head of FX Sales, respectively.

John Goff, Head of Global Markets, EMEA, said: "Kevin's experience and expertise on both the buy and sell side will provide us with invaluable insight as Nomura continues to develop its market-leading global FX and EM proposition. We're delighted to welcome him to the team."

"We have strong momentum behind our global FX and EM business and this is an exciting time for Kevin to join the team," said Rig Karkhanis, Deputy Head of Global Markets and Global Head of FX & EM. "Kevin will play an instrumental role as we continue to adapt to changing market trends."

