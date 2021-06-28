Log in
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
Nomura : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

06/28/2021 | 03:03am EDT
Nomura Holdings, Inc. filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F (for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 25, 2021. The report can be accessed via Nomura’s website at:

https://www.nomuraholdings.com/investor/library/sec/

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 394 B 12 595 M 12 595 M
Net income 2022 225 B 2 031 M 2 031 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,69x
Yield 2022 4,60%
Capitalization 1 752 B 15 816 M 15 831 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 26 402
Free-Float 93,4%
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 571,90 JPY
Average target price 650,80 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Okuda President, Group CEO & Director
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Koji Nagai Chairman
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Tomoyuki Teraguchi Chief Compliance Officer & Representative EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.4.94%15 816
MORGAN STANLEY28.99%164 476
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION39.10%139 175
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.39.84%130 908
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-13.23%47 992
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-5.53%34 292