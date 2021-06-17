Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nomura Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 06/16
581.6 JPY   -0.65%
12:08aNOMURA  : Individual Investor Survey June 2021
PU
06/16EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING  : Investors Pause With -2-
DJ
06/16EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Caution to Dominate Ahead of Fed
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nomura : Individual Investor Survey June 2021

06/17/2021 | 12:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We announced Nomura Individual Investor Survey June 2021.

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 04:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
12:08aNOMURA  : Individual Investor Survey June 2021
PU
06/16EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING  : Investors Pause With -2-
DJ
06/16EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Caution to Dominate Ahead of Fed
DJ
06/15Financial Shares Move Higher Ahead of Fed Statement -- Financials Roundup
DJ
06/14NOMURA  : Japan's FSA disappointed by Archegos global fallout
RE
06/14NOMURA  : President of Nomura Securities Toshio Morita Appointed as Chairman and..
PU
06/11NOMURA  : Signs the Investor Agenda for Addressing Climate Change Issues(PDF 125..
PU
06/11NOMURA  : Signs the Investor Agenda for Addressing Climate Change Issues
PU
06/09NOMURA  : Announces Determination of Terms and Conditions for Issuance of Unsecu..
PU
06/08NOMURA  : (Form 6-K)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 459 B 13 181 M 13 181 M
Net income 2021 250 B 2 262 M 2 262 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,24x
Yield 2021 4,73%
Capitalization 1 782 B 16 205 M 16 096 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 26 629
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 650,80 JPY
Last Close Price 581,60 JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kentaro Okuda Group Chief Executive Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Koji Nagai Chairman
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Tomoyuki Teraguchi Chief Compliance Officer & Representative EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.6.72%16 286
MORGAN STANLEY32.35%168 755
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION36.76%136 836
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.40.80%131 916
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-16.16%46 689
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-2.14%32 912