Nomura : Japan's MUFG flags possible $300 mln loss related to U.S. client

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - The brokerage arm of Japan's
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on Tuesday flagged
potential losses of around $300 million at its European
subsidiary related to an unnamed U.S. client.
The potential loss does not have any material impact on the
business capability of the securities arm, or its European unit,
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co Ltd said in a statement.
It did not name the U.S. client. However, the revelation
comes after global banks, including rival Nomura Holdings
, were bracing for the fall-out from the downfall of
hedge fund Archegos Capital.
(Reporting by Sam Nussey and David Dolan; Editing by Kirsten
Donovan and Louise Heavens)