Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  Nomura Holdings, Inc.    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nomura : Japan's MUFG flags possible $300 mln loss related to U.S. client

03/30/2021 | 04:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - The brokerage arm of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on Tuesday flagged potential losses of around $300 million at its European subsidiary related to an unnamed U.S. client.

The potential loss does not have any material impact on the business capability of the securities arm, or its European unit, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co Ltd said in a statement.

It did not name the U.S. client. However, the revelation comes after global banks, including rival Nomura Holdings , were bracing for the fall-out from the downfall of hedge fund Archegos Capital. (Reporting by Sam Nussey and David Dolan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1.71% 630.1 End-of-day quote.38.15%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. 1.71% 720.7 End-of-day quote.32.24%
All news about NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
04:16aNOMURA  : Japan's MUFG flags possible $300 mln loss related to U.S. client
RE
04:14aAsia shares higher as investors overlook U.S. hedge fund default
RE
03:38aUPDATE1 : Tokyo stocks end mixed on U.S. recovery hopes, ex-dividend selling
AQ
02:49aJapan's Topix falls as shares go ex-dividend; Nikkei gains
RE
02:21aAsia shares higher as investors overlook U.S. hedge fund default
RE
02:01aApplication for Admission - AfriAg Global Plc (to be renamed Apollon Formular..
DJ
01:43aNOMURA  : Possible Loss Arising from Business Activities
PU
01:43aNOMURA  : Cancellation of Issuance of US Dollar Senior Notes
PU
01:01aBiggest blowups among financial funds
RE
01:01aGlobal banks brace for losses from Archegos fallout
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 555 B 14 108 M 14 108 M
Net income 2021 378 B 3 431 M 3 431 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,86x
Yield 2021 5,75%
Capitalization 1 845 B 16 810 M 16 736 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 26 629
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 718,18 JPY
Last Close Price 603,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 82,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kentaro Okuda Group Chief Executive Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Koji Nagai Chairman
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Toshio Morita Group Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.32.24%18 918
MORGAN STANLEY16.71%157 688
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.23.52%124 930
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION20.87%124 875
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-18.44%42 648
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-3.40%33 192
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ