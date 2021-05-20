Nomura : Notice regarding European Commission's Decision against Nomura(PDF 192KB)

Notice regarding European Commission's Decision against Nomura

Tokyo, May 20, 2021-Nomura Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") today announced that on May 20, the European Commission (the "Commission") issued a Decision and associated fine of EUR 129,573,000 on the Company and Nomura International plc ("NIplc"), a U.K. subsidiary of the Company, for the infringement of European Union competition law as a result of certain historic behavior by two former NIplc employees.

The Commission found an infringement in respect of anti-competitive conduct in the European Economic Area for a period of approximately 10 months in 2011 in connection with the primary and secondary markets for European Government Bonds.

After thoroughly examining the content of the Decision, Nomura will consider all options, including an appeal.

Nomura has already set aside a provision for the full amount of the fine and therefore the Decision will not have a negative impact on the Company's consolidated results for the fiscal year ending March 2022.

