Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nomura Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nomura : Notice regarding European Commission's Decision against Nomura(PDF 192KB)

05/20/2021 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

Notice regarding European Commission's Decision against Nomura

Tokyo, May 20, 2021-Nomura Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") today announced that on May 20, the European Commission (the "Commission") issued a Decision and associated fine of EUR 129,573,000 on the Company and Nomura International plc ("NIplc"), a U.K. subsidiary of the Company, for the infringement of European Union competition law as a result of certain historic behavior by two former NIplc employees.

The Commission found an infringement in respect of anti-competitive conduct in the European Economic Area for a period of approximately 10 months in 2011 in connection with the primary and secondary markets for European Government Bonds.

After thoroughly examining the content of the Decision, Nomura will consider all options, including an appeal.

Nomura has already set aside a provision for the full amount of the fine and therefore the Decision will not have a negative impact on the Company's consolidated results for the fiscal year ending March 2022.

ends

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 13:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
09:52aNOMURA  : Notice regarding European Commission's Decision against Nomura(PDF 192..
PU
05/19NOMURA  : Completes Unwinding of Positions Related to Loss Arising from Transact..
PU
05/18NOMURA  : Completes Unwinding of Positions Related to Loss Arising from Transact..
PU
05/18NOMURA  : Completes Unwinding of Positions Related to Loss Arising from Transact..
PU
05/18NOMURA  : Determines to Make Disposition of Treasury Shares as Stock Award
PU
05/18NOMURA  : to Launch Singapore e-FX Pricing and Trading Engine
PU
05/15GEORGE SOROS : Soros buys stocks linked to Bill Hwang's Archegos collapse - Bloo..
RE
05/12NOMURA  : Consolidated Results of Operations Fourth quarter, year ended March 20..
PU
05/12NOMURA  : Investor Day Yoshihiro Namura Head of Investment Management Nomura Hol..
PU
05/12NOMURA  : Investor Day Steven Ashley Head of Wholesale Nomura Holdings, Inc.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 459 B 13 381 M 13 381 M
Net income 2021 250 B 2 296 M 2 296 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,34x
Yield 2021 4,67%
Capitalization 1 821 B 16 752 M 16 703 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 26 629
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 650,80 JPY
Last Close Price 589,40 JPY
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kentaro Okuda Group Chief Executive Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Koji Nagai Chairman
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Tomoyuki Teraguchi Chief Compliance Officer & Representative EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.8.15%16 609
MORGAN STANLEY26.91%160 104
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION34.26%134 327
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.35.90%127 220
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-15.75%47 022
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-11.65%32 256