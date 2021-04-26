Log in
Nomura : Wins Eight Best Fund Awards — 14 Total — in R&I Fund Award 2021(PDF 242KB)

04/26/2021 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

Nomura Wins Eight Best Fund Awards - 14 Total -

in R&I Fund Award 2021

Tokyo, April 26, 2021-Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd., the core company within the Investment Management Division of Nomura Group, today announced that it has been awarded a total of 14 awards across four categories in the R&I Fund Award 2021, including eight best fund awards.

The J-REIT Open (4 times Per Year Settlement Type) has won the award for 14 consecutive years, and has been highly praised for its long-term performance. In addition, the Nomura Future Trend Discovery Fund B Course (Unhedged) has been recognized in both the investment trust and NISA categories for three consecutive years.

Category /10-year Category>

Category

Prize

Fund Name

Global Equity Fund

The First Prize

Global Value Open

Global Attractive Dividend Stock Fund (4 times Per

Global Equity Fund

The First Prize

Yea Settlement Type / Monthly Profit Distribution

Type)

Japanese REIT Fund

The First Prize

J-REIT Open (4 times Per Year Settlement Type)

Category

Prize

Fund Name

Japanese Equity Fund

The First Prize

Information Processing Electronics Fund

Global Equity Fund

The First Prize

Global Value Open

Japanese Equity Fund

The Second Prize

Super Trend Open

Global Equity Fund

The Second Prize

Nomura Future Trend Discovery

Fund

Course

B

(Unhedged)

North American Equity

The Second Prize

US NASDAQ Open Course B

Fund

Global REIT Fund

The Second Prize

Nomura Japan- US REIT Fund

Mixed Asset Balanced Fund

The Second Prize

Nomura Global Six Assets Diversified Fund (Profit

Distribution Type)

Tactical Asset Allocation

The Second Prize

World Diversified Investment Strategy Fund

Fund

Category

Prize

Fund Name

Global Equity Fund

The First Prize

Global Value Open DC

Category

Prize

Fund Name

Japanese Equity Fund

The First Prize

Super Trend Open

Global Equity Fund

The First Prize

Nomura Future Trend Discovery

Fund

Course

B

(Unhedged)

Nomura remains committed to providing products and services that meet clients' needs.

ends

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking) and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

The R&I Fund Award is presented to provide reference information based on the past data R&I believes to be reliable (however, its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed by R&I) and is not intended to recommend the purchase, sale or holding of particular products or guarantee their future performance. The Award is not the Credit Rating Business, but one of the Other Lines of Business (business excluding Credit Rating Business and also excluding the Ancillary Businesses) as set forth in Article 299, paragraph (1),item(xxviii)of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Financial Instruments Business, etc. With respect to such business, relevant laws and regulations require measures to be implemented so that activities pertaining to such business would not unreasonably affect the Credit Rating Activities. Intellectual property rights including copyright and all other rights in this Award are the sole property of R&I, and any unauthorized copying, reproduction and so forth are prohibited. The Award for "Investment Trusts/Aggregate Category" is based on the average performance of the relevant funds of a fund manager, and does not indicate the excellent performance of all individual funds of the manager.

Disclaimer of Nomura Asset Management

Caution

The risks and expenses listed below are assumed to be general investment trusts. The rates for expenses are the highest rates among all publicly offered investment trusts managed by Nomura Asset Management, which are borne by investors. As the risks and expenses associated with an investment trust vary, when investing in an investment trust, please refer to the explanatory document (prospectus) and the pre-contract document carefully in advance.

Risks Related to Investment Trusts

Investment trusts invest mainly in domestic and foreign stocks, public and corporate bonds, and other securities whose prices fluctuate, and the investment principal is not guaranteed. The price per unit of investment fluctuates due to fluctuations in the market prices of the assets and in foreign exchange rates. Therefore, losses may be incurred as the price of unit may become less than the amount invested by investors. Investment Trusts differ from deposits and savings. In addition, for investment trusts, the content and nature of risks are different because the types of target assets, restrictions, trading markets, countries, etc. are different for each investment trust. Therefore, please refer to the explanatory document (prospectus) and the pre-contract document when investing.

Expenses related to investment trusts

The total amount of the following costs will vary depending on the period investors hold the fund, etc., and therefore cannot be presented.

As of April, 2021

Subscription fee:

It is the expense which the investor bears when purchasing a fund. The fund distributor

receives it as the cost of sales. The rate, etc. must be confirmed with the distributor.

Maximum 3.85%

Depending on the fund, "Redemption fee" may be required at the time of redemption

(tax included)

(and at the time of redemption).

It is the cost charged based on the period the investor holds the fund. The asset

management company, the trustee company and the distributor receive it in a

proportional manner. The asset management company receives the investment

Trust fee:

compensation, the trustee company receives the custody compensation, and the

Maximum 2.222%

distributor receives compensation for administrative duty including the distribution of

(tax included)

dividend, redemption money and investment reports

*For some funds, extra fee may be charged depending on the investment performance.

*In the case of a fund of funds, with some exceptions, trust fees, etc. for funds invested

by the fund are separately charged.

2

Investment trust reserve

It is borne by investors upon redemption. It is charged in order for investors themselves

expense:

to bear the costs incurred in the trust property due to redemption by investors.

Maximum 0.5%

In addition to the expenses mentioned above, expenses such as "Brokerage

commissions for the purchase and sale of securities, etc.", "tax on the fund", "audit cost",

Other fees:

"Expenses for custody of assets in foreign countries", etc. are to be borne according to

the investing period, etc. The rate, maximum amount, etc. cannot be shown in advance

because it fluctuates depending on the investment status, etc.

When subscribing fund, please make a decision by yourself after confirming the contents of the explanatory document (prospectus) provided by the distributor.

About this document

This document is prepared based on information considered to be reliable, but does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information. All information contained in this document is based on the fact prior to the preparation of this document and may be subject to change without notice. Nothing in this document suggests or warrants future investment performance or return.

Notes upon subscription

The principal of the funds is not guaranteed. All profits and losses incurred by the funds are attributable to beneficiaries. When making an application, please make your own decision after confirming the contents of the explanatory document (prospectus) provided by the distributor.

Trade name: Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Director of Kanto Local Finance Bureau (Financial Instruments Firms) No.373

Membership: The Investment Trusts Association, Japan/ Japan Investment Advisers Association/ Type II Financial Instruments Firms Association

About this English news release

The contents of this material are based on an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on April 26, 2021 by Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. Whilst every effort has been made to translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this translation are not guaranteed, therefore please refer to the original Japanese document.

Please note that the information contained in this document is for reference purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities by Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. to any person in Japan and does not constitute a distribution, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or provide any services in any jurisdiction in which such distribution or offer is not authorized.

Furthermore, none of the funds in this document have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("1933 Act"), or under the securities laws of any state or political subdivision of the United States of America or any of its territories, possessions or other areas subject to its jurisdiction including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico (the "United States"). The funds have not been and will not be registered under the United States Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, nor under any other US federal laws.

Accordingly, the information in this document is not made or directed to any person in the United States and under no circumstance shall the provision of the information on this document be deemed to constitute an offer of securities or an offer to provide any services to any person in the United States or to any U.S. Person as the term is defined under 1933 Act.

Furthermore, the information in this document is not made or directed to any person in the United Kingdom and under no circumstances shall the provision of the information in this document be deemed to constitute an offer of securities or an offer to provide any services to any person in the United Kingdom.

3

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
