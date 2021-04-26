Nomura : Wins Eight Best Fund Awards — 14 Total — in R&I Fund Award 2021(PDF 242KB)
04/26/2021 | 02:04am EDT
News Release
Nomura Wins Eight Best Fund Awards - 14 Total -
in R&I Fund Award 2021
Tokyo, April 26,2021-Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd., the core company within the Investment Management Division of Nomura Group, today announced that it has been awarded a total of 14 awards across four categories in the R&I Fund Award 2021, including eight best fund awards.
The J-REIT Open (4 times Per Year Settlement Type) has won the award for 14 consecutive years, and has been highly praised for its long-term performance. In addition, the Nomura Future Trend Discovery Fund B Course (Unhedged) has been recognized in both the investment trust and NISA categories for three consecutive years.
Category /10-year Category>
Category
Prize
Fund Name
Global Equity Fund
The First Prize
Global Value Open
Global Attractive Dividend Stock Fund (4 times Per
Global Equity Fund
The First Prize
Yea Settlement Type / Monthly Profit Distribution
Type)
Japanese REIT Fund
The First Prize
J-REIT Open (4 times Per Year Settlement Type)
Category
Prize
Fund Name
Japanese Equity Fund
The First Prize
Information Processing Electronics Fund
Global Equity Fund
The First Prize
Global Value Open
Japanese Equity Fund
The Second Prize
Super Trend Open
Global Equity Fund
The Second Prize
Nomura Future Trend Discovery
Fund
Course
B
(Unhedged)
North American Equity
The Second Prize
US NASDAQ Open Course B
Fund
Global REIT Fund
The Second Prize
Nomura Japan- US REIT Fund
Mixed Asset Balanced Fund
The Second Prize
Nomura Global Six Assets Diversified Fund (Profit
Distribution Type)
Tactical Asset Allocation
The Second Prize
World Diversified Investment Strategy Fund
Fund
Category
Prize
Fund Name
Global Equity Fund
The First Prize
Global Value Open DC
Category
Prize
Fund Name
Japanese Equity Fund
The First Prize
Super Trend Open
Global Equity Fund
The First Prize
Nomura Future Trend Discovery
Fund
Course
B
(Unhedged)
Nomura remains committed to providing products and services that meet clients' needs.
Nomura
Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:03:01 UTC.