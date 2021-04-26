Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nomura Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
Nomura : appoints ex-JP Morgan banker as Co-CEO of Americas holding firm

04/26/2021 | 08:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Nomura Holdings is pictured in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc said on Monday it will appoint Christopher Willcox as Co-CEO of the group's holding company for Americas as Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank aims to beef up its U.S. management.

Willcox, former CEO of JP Morgan Asset Management, will work with Yo Akatsuka, who will remain as CEO of Nomura Holding America Inc. His appointment is effective May 3.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
