Nomura : potential losses are related to Archegos trades - Bloomberg News

SINGAPORE, March 29 (Reuters) - A potential $2 billion loss
flagged by Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc on Monday is
related to the unwinding of trades placed by Archegos Capital
Management, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
One of the people said that New-York based Archegos, founded
by Bill Hwang, was a prime brokerage client at Nomura, according
to Bloomberg. Nomura has said the losses arise from transactions
with a U.S. client but has not disclosed their identity.
A person who answered the phone at Archegos on Sunday hung
up without comment.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)